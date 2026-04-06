Casting News: The Pitt Emmy Winner Heads To Hulu, GMA Co-Host Says Goodbye, And More

Paging Katherine LaNasa: The Emmy-winning actress from "The Pitt" has signed on to join the cast of the Hulu thriller "Count My Lies," starring Shailene Woodley, Deadline reports.

LaNasa will recur as Tracy, the mother of Woodley's character Sloane. Based on the novel by Sophie Stava, "Count My Lies" follows compulsive liar Sloane as she "fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet and Jay Lockhart," per the official synopsis. "But little does Sloane know, she's just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all."

Lindsay Lohan and Kit Harington are set to play Violet and Jay Lockhart, with "This Is Us" alums Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serving as co-showrunners.

LaNasa won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama last year for her work as charge nurse Dana on the HBO Max medical drama "The Pitt." (Her role on "Count My Lies" isn't expected to affect her status on "The Pitt," since it's a limited series.) Her other recent TV credits include "Daredevil: Born Again" and "Truth Be Told."