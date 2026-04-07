The Voice: Six Fan Favorites Return For The First-Ever All-Star Showdown — Did The Right Coach Win?

The April 6 installment of "The Voice" was basically a two-for-one episode, giving us the final three Knockouts of Season 29 before bringing back six previous winners and finalists for the show's first-ever All-Star Showdown.

And these coaches were not messing around with the former team members they asked to compete in the showdown. Kelly Clarkson brought back Season 21 winners Girl Named Tom and Season 17 winner Jake Hoot, John Legend selected Season 16 winner Maelyn Jarmon and Season 27 finalist Renzo, and Adam Levine chose Season 1 winner Javier Colon and Season 9 winner Jordan Smith. It was an embarrassment of talent all around.

In keeping with the night's throwback theme, former "Voice" coach CeeLo Green also returned to his swivel chair in the studio, where he decided the winners of each showdown. But did he make all of the right calls? That's for us to argue about in the comments section.

Read on for a complete breakdown of this week's results, including which three Season 29 contestants survived the final knockouts, as well as how each of the returning all-stars fared in the showdown. When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts and vote for your favorite performances of the night. Do you agree with all of the coaches' decisions?