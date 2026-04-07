High Potential Star Reacts To Morgan And Wagner's Kiss, Says She's Still Hoping For A 'Slow Burn' With Karadec
If you're still reeling from Morgan and Wagner's kiss on last week's episode of "High Potential," just imagine how her daughter feels. Sure, Ava doesn't technically know about her mother's passionate elevator encounter, but actress Amirah J is well aware of it — and she has a lot of thoughts.
"I feel like I'm a little biased because I've kind of been rooting for Morgan and Karadec since the very beginning," the actress tells TVLine. "So when this Morgan–Wagner situation started to unfold in Season 2, I wasn't too sure how to feel about it."
Like many viewers, Amirah J is holding out hope that Morgan and Wagner's situation is merely a bump on the road to her eventual coupling with Karadec. "I love a slow burn," she says. "I understand that we may not get Morgan and Karadec immediately, but I hope it'll come."
If you missed the big kiss (in which case, sorry for the spoiler!), it came during the show's March 31 episode, following a near-fatal encounter with an armed group of thieves. Not only did Wagner narrowly save Morgan's life when she was held at gunpoint, but she also stopped him from beating the assailant to death when Wagner discovered that he was the same man who killed his fiancée in Sacramento. In the real world, people aren't supposed to kiss at work, but in TV world, there was only one way these characters were going to release all that tension.
High Potential Season 2 gave Ava the Roman 'closure' she needed
But while Amirah J may not approve of Morgan's taste in men, she's thrilled about the direction in which her own character is heading on "High Potential."
"I'm happy that Ava is finally coming into her own and realizing her passions in life," the actress tells TVLine. "She's focusing on the positive, which is great for her character development."
A lot of that development came from Ava meeting Arthur (Mekhi Phifer) and learning about who her father was, or rather, who he is.
"Working with all of these people has been incredible," Amirah J says of the new additions to "High Potential" in Season 2. "I love Mekhi Phifer, so getting to share such great scenes with him was a dream come true. I'm just really happy that Ava is finding peace in getting all this information from people who were so close to [Roman]. It's giving her closure in a way, being told that she's so much like him and all these different traits that she gets from her father. She's starting to realize that being like him isn't a bad thing as she once viewed it. She didn't want to do art at first because she didn't want to be like her dad. She's starting to understand that it's not a bad thing."
The second season finale of "High Potential" airs Tuesday, April 7 at 9/8c on ABC. What do you hope to see before the show goes on hiatus for the summer? And how do you feel about Morgan and Wagner's elevator moment? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.