High Potential Star Reacts To Morgan And Wagner's Kiss, Says She's Still Hoping For A 'Slow Burn' With Karadec

If you're still reeling from Morgan and Wagner's kiss on last week's episode of "High Potential," just imagine how her daughter feels. Sure, Ava doesn't technically know about her mother's passionate elevator encounter, but actress Amirah J is well aware of it — and she has a lot of thoughts.

"I feel like I'm a little biased because I've kind of been rooting for Morgan and Karadec since the very beginning," the actress tells TVLine. "So when this Morgan–Wagner situation started to unfold in Season 2, I wasn't too sure how to feel about it."

Like many viewers, Amirah J is holding out hope that Morgan and Wagner's situation is merely a bump on the road to her eventual coupling with Karadec. "I love a slow burn," she says. "I understand that we may not get Morgan and Karadec immediately, but I hope it'll come."

If you missed the big kiss (in which case, sorry for the spoiler!), it came during the show's March 31 episode, following a near-fatal encounter with an armed group of thieves. Not only did Wagner narrowly save Morgan's life when she was held at gunpoint, but she also stopped him from beating the assailant to death when Wagner discovered that he was the same man who killed his fiancée in Sacramento. In the real world, people aren't supposed to kiss at work, but in TV world, there was only one way these characters were going to release all that tension.