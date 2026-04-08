Best Medicine Finale Recap: Martin Saves The Town, But Does He Get The Girl? Plus: EP Liz Tuccillo Teases 'Consequences' Of Martin's Secret In Season 2

Doc Martin's hopes are dashed by the end of the "Best Medicine" Season 1 finale, but maybe not for the reasons you'd suspect.

Yes, as our exclusive sneak peek teased, the news is out that Elaine has been performing unlicensed blood draws at Martin's clinic, thanks to his incapacitating fear of blood, and the revelation of that secret could mean major professional trouble for Port Wenn's only doctor. But the physician also experiences disappointment of a much more personal — and heartbreaking — nature during the season-ender, thanks to overhearing part of a conversation between Louisa and Mark.

Let's quickly recap Episode 13, "Norway No How," and then showrunner Liz Tuccillo will weigh in with what Season 2 will look like for the show's central love triangle.

The hour starts with Port Wenn in an uproar: The townsfolk have just learned how bad the sister-city salmon fishery deal is going to be for them — pollution, environmental impact, loss of pristine views — but a smug Sigrid reminds the villagers that they're locked in via contract. Then, with very little preamble, her water breaks and she gives birth to her and Ludvig's fourth child, right there at the town meeting. The baby is remarkably hairy, and both mother and baby are giving off an odd smell, which makes Martin think something may be wrong. But Sigrid brushes off his concern and refuses to budge on the shady arrangement she made with Port Wenn.

Later, during another meeting, Sigrid goes into labor a second (!) time, and Martin assists in delivering her fifth child, which she didn't know she was carrying. (The unaccounted-for twin was the cause of the hormone imbalances that led to all of her other symptoms.) Still, Sigrid will not back down from the salmon plan... until Martin announces that a very influential politician owes him a favor, and he'll happily deploy it to stop the fishing operation from coming to Port Wenn. Deciding that the tiny hamlet has become more trouble than it's worth, Sigrid and Ludvig declare the deal null and void, and leave in a huff. (Later, Martin confesses that the whole thing was a bluff; there is no senator who owes Dr. Best his life.)