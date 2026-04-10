Every Orville Character Played By The Cast Of Seth McFarlane's Ted

Ted the bear's best friend is John Bennett, who was played by Mark Wahlberg in both films. Max Burkholder took on the role of younger John for the prequel series; he was already well-known from his starring roles in the original "The Purge" film and on the "Parenthood" TV series. Burkholder also appeared on "The Orville" in Season 1, Episode 4, "If the Stars Should Appear." His character, Tomilin, belongs to a dogmatic society living on a gigantic spacecraft unaware that it is not terra firma.

In the episode, Liam Neeson plays the ship's captain in a recorded video message, and the teenage Tomilin serves as a liaison between the crew of the Orville and a progressive group on the ship known as the Reformers. Viewer ratings at IMDb average 8.2/10, making "If the Stars Should Appear" the 10th-best episode of "The Orville" by that metric. In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Seth MacFarlane praised Burkholder's work ethic and natural fit for the part of John Bennett.

"As a director, my favorite thing ... is when an actor comes in already having done the work, and all I've got to do is set up the shots," MacFarlane said. "Max is a perfect example of that. He came in, and his audition was so right on the money. Every joke was pitch-perfect ... We saw a lot of terrific actors who auditioned for the part, but it was just a no-brainer."