Family Guy's 15 Best Episodes Ranked

It's one thing to be a cancelled TV show that came back, but to have a trajectory like Fox's "Family Guy" — going from prematurely canned to hugely successful to near-inescapably ubiquitous — is the stuff of TV legend. Created by Seth MacFarlane and developed by himself and David Zuckerman, this proudly chaotic animated sitcom has been telling the story of Peter (MacFarlane), Lois Griffin (Alex Borstein), and their kids and intelligent dog for no fewer than 24 seasons spread across 27 years.

In that time, "Family Guy" has aired over 400 episodes (and counting), and gone through some stronger stretches and some weaker ones, like any other show that runs for so long. Here, we've brought you a ranking of the 15 very best "Family Guy" episodes, hailing from all eras and showcasing all of the series' many delirious strengths. This is just like that time we ranked "King of the Hill" episodes, but with a somehow even less functional animated family in the limelight.