The Boys Kills Off [Spoiler] In Shocking Season 5 Premiere: 'It Was A Long Time Coming,' Victim Says

Homelander is on the warpath in the "The Boys" Season 5, and no Supe is safe — least of all A-Train, who gets strangled to death in the woods by his former leader at the end of the premiere. The game-changing moment is sure to leave fans' jaws on the floor, but the actor playing A-Train was considerably less surprised by this unfortunate turn of events.

"I felt like we were just waiting to see how it was going to happen," Jessie T. Usher tells TVLine of his character's untimely demise. "He had no allies, he had no one that he can depend on or manipulate or even ask a favor from who would put their life on the line to keep things going for him. So it was a long time coming."

In fact, Usher says he approached "The Boys" showrunner about this very issue towards the end of Season 4, when he began to ask himself, "What's the possible outcome for the situation that A-Train was sort of putting himself in?"

"Every decision he made dug his hole a little bit deeper, so I went to Eric Kripke and said, look, I personally don't see a reasonable way out," Usher recalls. "Like, I don't see him surviving ... what he's doing right now in any shape or form. What are we going to do because, you know, we're all expecting to do Season 5? And he was like, 'To be honest with you, I don't know. We're not going to deal with it in Season 4, we're going to just deal with it in Season 5.' In that moment, I knew that that was the start of the end."

In the end, Usher says he's "happy that [A-Train] made it this far into the show," adding that he's grateful that his character "made such an impact and such a difference on the trajectory of the story." Most importantly, Usher is glad that A-Train was "able to confront his monster face to face" and "put his foot up Homelander's a** one last time."