It's Not Like That: Scott Foley And Erinn Hayes' 'Hopeful' Family Drama Sets Prime Video Release (Exclusive)
"It's Not Like That" ... or is it? That's the question at the heart of Prime Video's new family drama series, starring Scott Foley ("Scandal") and Erinn Hayes ("Childrens Hospital"). And we'll get our answer when the eight-episode first season drops on Friday, May 15, TVLine has learned exclusively.
The series, which was previously only available with a Wonder Project subscription, stars Foley as Malcolm, a minister and widowed father of three, and Hayes as Lori, a recently divorced mother of two. The twist? Lori was best friends with Malcolm's late wife, making their friendship — and whatever else may come their way — considerably more complicated.
"One of the reasons the show is called 'It's Not Like That' is because we tend to go through life looking at things through our own narrow lens," says Ian Deitchman, who created the series with writing partner Kristin Robinson. "What you're seeing and experiencing is always so much bigger, and if people could embrace life with a sense of grace, the world would be a better place. We are hopeful that it brings that kind of energy."
According to the creators, one of the show's highlights is the "incredible chemistry" between Foley and Hayes, who are forced to navigate some very difficult questions: "Are they feeling something for each other because of they really have these feelings, or is it because of their grief, or is it because of they love their kids?"
Drama and humor go 'hand in hand' on It's Not Like That, EP says
Thematically, "It's Not Like That" is in line with Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson's previous work, which includes the 2010 Josh Duhamel–Katherine Heigl movie "Life As We Know It." The duo also worked on some of TV's biggest family dramas, a genre that is near and dear to their hearts.
"If you love 'Parenthood,' if you love 'This Is Us,' if you love 'Friday Night Lights,' you will love this show," Robinson says. Adds Deitchman, "Not too long ago, this would have just been on a broadcast network. This would have been on NBC. It's that kind of show."
Despite tackling heavy issues surrounding grief and loss, Robinson says there's an underlying message of hope woven into the DNA of the show.
"It suggests that with the help of friends and loved ones, you can really get through anything," Robinson explains. "And obviously, there's a sense of humor to it. We bring that to everything as well, because we think those things really go hand in hand."
Along with Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes, the multi-generational family drama also stars J. R. Ramirez as David, Caleb Baumann Merritt, Cary Christopher as Justin, Leven Miranda as Flora, Cassidy Paul as Penelope, Liv Lindell as Casey, and Tyner Rushing as Jenny.
Check out more fresh looks from "It's Not Like That" below, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Will you add it to you watchlist for next month?