It's Not Like That: Scott Foley And Erinn Hayes' 'Hopeful' Family Drama Sets Prime Video Release (Exclusive)

"It's Not Like That" ... or is it? That's the question at the heart of Prime Video's new family drama series, starring Scott Foley ("Scandal") and Erinn Hayes ("Childrens Hospital"). And we'll get our answer when the eight-episode first season drops on Friday, May 15, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The series, which was previously only available with a Wonder Project subscription, stars Foley as Malcolm, a minister and widowed father of three, and Hayes as Lori, a recently divorced mother of two. The twist? Lori was best friends with Malcolm's late wife, making their friendship — and whatever else may come their way — considerably more complicated.

"One of the reasons the show is called 'It's Not Like That' is because we tend to go through life looking at things through our own narrow lens," says Ian Deitchman, who created the series with writing partner Kristin Robinson. "What you're seeing and experiencing is always so much bigger, and if people could embrace life with a sense of grace, the world would be a better place. We are hopeful that it brings that kind of energy."

According to the creators, one of the show's highlights is the "incredible chemistry" between Foley and Hayes, who are forced to navigate some very difficult questions: "Are they feeling something for each other because of they really have these feelings, or is it because of their grief, or is it because of they love their kids?"