The Pitt/ER Crossover You Didn't Know You Needed: Patrick Ball Meets Anthony Edwards (See Photo)
Dr. Frank Langdon, meet Dr. Mark Greene.
Noah Wyle's medical TV worlds collided Tuesday when "The Pitt" star Patrick Ball crossed paths with "ER" vet Anthony Edwards.
Ball, who's currently starring in the Broadway play "Becky Shaw," shared the photo on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning. A self-professed "ER" fan, Ball can barely contain his excitement, mouth agape as he poses with Edwards, who, along with Wyle, set the tone for every medical drama that followed the NBC juggernaut, including "The Pitt."
His baseball cap — which reads "not calm" — might be the only caption needed.
"I grew up watching Noah Wyle on TV," Ball previously told E! News. "We grew up watching 'ER' in my household. My mom is an ER nurse, my dad is a paramedic, so we would sit down and watch that show every week. We would watch that and we'd watch 'The West Wing'" — both of which counted "Pitt" executive producer John Wells among their EPs.
Patrick Ball also crossed paths with Bryan Cranston
In addition to Anthony Edwards, Patrick Ball crossed paths with Bryan Cranston — the father of "The Pitt" co-star Taylor Dearden — backstage at NBC's "Today" on Tuesday.
"Lighting ⭐️ Vibes ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️," he captioned the photo.
"The Pitt," which took home the 2025 Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, offers "a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh," per the official logline.
Wyle leads the ensemble as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch. Ball, Katherine LaNasa (charge nurse Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Samira Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. Cassie McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. Mel King), Isa Briones (Dr. Trinity Santos), Gerran Howell (Dr. Dennis Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (med student Victoria Javadi), and Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi) co-star in Season 2. Shawn Hatosy (Dr. Jack Abbot) recurs.
Season 2 picks up 10 months after the events of Season 1, as Langdon returns from rehab and Robby prepares to embark on a three-month sabbatical, leaving his ED in the hands of VA doc Al-Hashimi. New episodes stream Thursdays at 9 p.m. on HBO Max through April 16.
In the penultimate episode, airing Thursday, April 9, "After his bike takes a hit in the ambulance bay, Robby levels with Duke." Meanwhile, "a spinal cord injury forces Langdon to attempt a risky procedure."