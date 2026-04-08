The Pitt/ER Crossover You Didn't Know You Needed: Patrick Ball Meets Anthony Edwards (See Photo)

Dr. Frank Langdon, meet Dr. Mark Greene.

Noah Wyle's medical TV worlds collided Tuesday when "The Pitt" star Patrick Ball crossed paths with "ER" vet Anthony Edwards.

Ball, who's currently starring in the Broadway play "Becky Shaw," shared the photo on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning. A self-professed "ER" fan, Ball can barely contain his excitement, mouth agape as he poses with Edwards, who, along with Wyle, set the tone for every medical drama that followed the NBC juggernaut, including "The Pitt."

His baseball cap — which reads "not calm" — might be the only caption needed.

Patrick Ball/Instagram

"I grew up watching Noah Wyle on TV," Ball previously told E! News. "We grew up watching 'ER' in my household. My mom is an ER nurse, my dad is a paramedic, so we would sit down and watch that show every week. We would watch that and we'd watch 'The West Wing'" — both of which counted "Pitt" executive producer John Wells among their EPs.