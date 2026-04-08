The Testaments Premiere Recap: Gilead Is (Unfortunately) Alive And Well In The Handmaid's Tale Sequel — Plus, Grade It!

After "The Handmaid's Tale" ended its six-season run, I thought I'd be good with never going back to Gilead. But along comes "The Testaments," Hulu's sequel series based on Margaret Atwood's sequel novel, and I find myself once more entranced by the story of women living under a misogynistic, totalitarian regime.

To be clear: I wish Gilead, its leaders, and everything they stand for would die in a fiery conflagration. Their violence against, and subjugation of, women is abominable. Their holier-than-thou hypocrisy is stomach-turning. And their philosophies hew just a little too close to some troubling trains of thought in the real world these days.

But "The Testaments" is a different view of Gilead, one with teenage girls at its center. These young women, most of them commanders' daughters, don't know a world outside of the deeply messed-up bubble in which they've been raised. They are prim and proper future wives groomed for nothing but obedience and child-bearing. Still, adolescent rebellion is a power to be reckoned with, no matter where you are. So, as a newcomer enters their midst, we see that Gilead's girls are also likely to be the very agent of its undoing. Hell yeah — grind those bastards down, ladies!

In a moment, we'll want to hear what you thought of the premiere. First, though, read on for the highlights of "Precious Flowers."



