The Testaments' Surprise Guest Weighs In: 'This Is The Handmaid's Tale World — How Could We Not Have [Spoiler] In It?'

This post contains spoilers from "The Testaments" Episodes 1-3. Proceed accordingly.

Under her eye!

Those who streamed "The Testaments" three-episode premiere Wednesday got a major, unannounced blast from the past when "The Handmaid's Tale" heroine June Osborne, played by Elisabeth Moss, showed up in Episodes 1 and 3.

Hulu's "The Testaments" is based on Margaret Atwood's 2019 sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale" and takes place in Gilead after the events of the original series. The story focuses on several characters, including a commander's daughter named Agnes (Chase Infiniti), an undercover Mayday operative named Daisy (Lucy Halliday), and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd, returning to the role for which she won an Emmy). (Read a full premiere recap.)

Moss is an executive producer on the series, but her reprisal of June was kept under wraps until the series' debut.

"It's definitely one of those things that we really embraced, and it wasn't even that much of a conversation, like, should we or shouldn't we put June in the show," Moss tells TVLine. "It was like: We're doing 'The Testaments.' This is 'The Handmaid's Tale' world. How can we not have June in it?"

