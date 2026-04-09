Survivor 50 Recap: The Dragon Slayer Declares War

"That's not how I play 'Survivor,'" said a loyal and honorable man named the Dragon Slayer. A man who :::checks notes::: flat-out stole a key from Ozzy back in Episode 1? Sure!

Make no mistake, gentle readers. I love Coach. Love. And our man — one of the greatest "Survivor" characters to ever emerge — is on an absolute tear in Wednesday's episode. As Dee and Jonathan butt heads about the Kamilla and Charlie votes, Coach gets riled up, saying that anyone who's lying and playing "that kind of game" isn't going to win "Survivor 50." He talks about obliterating his enemies, and says that "the old Coach is back." Hey man, don't threaten me with a good time!

Financial Analyst Emily Flippen calls out his hypocrisy, saying Coach himself is a "flat-faced liar most of the time." And as Tiffany and Dee fantasize over his potential demise, Coach lays in the hammock thinking of fresh haikus that fit his most noble reality TV struggles (though "betrayal all around" is six syllables, not five, but who's counting?).

Coach isn't done yet. He then pulls Rizo into his Four Horsemen alliance (with Jonathan and Joe), telling the young whippersnapper that he's a replacement for the eliminated Colby. Rizo, the insightful and instinctual player that he is, flags this right away as phony. But the student of the game plays ball, despite thinking that Coach's offer is ludicrous. And it is! Later, Rizo has to tell Coach to chill out after the Dragon Slayer refers to some players as "the people in the middle," when Devens — who is, in their perspective, very much smack dab in the middle — is standing right there! Even Chrissy and Stephenie sit back and wonder if Coach is trying to get himself voted out. The "Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers" runner-up says he's acting "unhinged," and frankly, there are zero lies detected in that statement.