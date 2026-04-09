Survivor 50's Latest Boot Reveals What We Didn't See During That Spicy Camp Fight

Spoilers ahead for Episode 7 of "Survivor 50!"

All of the former winners have officially gotten the boot.

In Wednesday's "Survivor," the you-know-what hit the fan after Jonathan got testy with Dee following Kamilla's vote-out. Seemingly still holding a grudge for being left out of the Charlie elimination, Jonathan and Coach let loose on the "Survivor 45" winner, who fought back against allegations that she was the only one spreading lies and misinformation around camp. After losing the immunity challenge to Ozzy, Dee's options were running out, and not even a live Tribal Council could give her the leverage she needed to change the vote to Coach. Her game went up in flames in an 8-4-1 vote. (Read our full recap here.)

Below, Dee details what we didn't see in that explosive argument, and breaks down her relationship with Emily, living with Coach's antics, and so much more.

TVLINE | First time your torch was snuffed, Dee. How'd that feel?

DEE VALLADARES | I was just trying to take in the moment, honestly. I really was because obviously I had never experienced that. But Nick, I'm not lying, I was happy to go to Ponderosa and have a few drinks and be treated like royalty. I was looking forward to it, but I think more so than that, now I'm part of a jury and I can finally let go and watch this game from the jury. Obviously if you go on "Survivor," you should win and you'd want to win, but to be sitting on the jury feels really good because I get to watch the game and I know that I get to vote for someone at the end. So, it was all love.

TVLINE | During the pregame, I can't even tell you how many people told me you were a huge threat to their games and you still lasted this long, so props for that. Now, Jonathan really seemed to hold a grudge from that Charlie vote. Were you aware that that was still very much top of mind for him?

Yeah. We should rewind even more [than] that because yes, he was holding a grudge from the Charlie vote, but he and I were never aligned on OG Kalo. It was evident where the lines were. He was with Coach and Chrissy, and I was with Tiff and Kamilla. We all knew that and you see in Episode 1, he's saying my name. I knew that. Everybody was telling me that on OG Kalo. So it turned into a grudge, but we were coming at each other from Day 1, you know what I mean? So it was just a matter of who was going to get who first. Let's say I decided to vote Rizo out [instead of Charlie], they were going to come for me on this vote. So I have no regrets.

TVLINE | We saw you and Jonathan going at it at camp, but what didn't we see either during that argument or around that same time, because tensions were high!

So the argument was a little bit different than what you guys saw. It basically stemmed from Jonathan and I having a conversation on the beach and he asked me if I trusted Coach and I said no. So then he went up to Coach on the hammock and said, "Dee doesn't trust you," and that's when you see me walking up to the hammock and saying, "Hey, what's up, Coach? Why do you look sad?" and then that's when it happened. They're saying I'm spreading all these lies. There was no lie I was spreading there. I think it just stemmed from OG Kalo where I had done a fashion show and all the men thought I had an advantage. So they thought I was like going around spreading lies.

What really bothered me was when I was arguing with Coach and then Jonathan gets in it. Growing up, my mom was always like, "Don't get involved in adult conversations. If you see people talking, just don't get involved." He did that and that's what p*ssed me off. And then Joe slowly coming in and it was just like a bomb in front of me of people that I didn't want to talk to. But at that point, I knew I was going home because this was right before Tribal. In my head, I'm like, "I'm just going to unleash because if I'm going to go home, I'm going to go home telling everybody what I think. Im not going to go home quietly."