The Pitt Boss Breaks Down Season 2, Episode 14: Robby's Reality Check, Langdon's Risky Save, And Al-Hashimi's Big Reveal

In "The Pitt" Season 2, Episode 14, Drs. Robby, Langdon, and Al-Hashimi are forced to confront their demons, their doubts, and their diagnoses as the HBO Max medical drama sets the stage for its final hour on shift.

After his bike takes a hit in the ambulance bay, Robby turns to Duke for triage — but what he gets instead is a workup. Duke quickly clocks that something is off, ultimately deducing that Robby may be contemplating suicide.

"Death can't be changed," Duke warns. But he also doesn't understand how Robby can "stand 12 minutes in there, let alone 12 hours, 20 years...."

"I have purpose in there. I can be distracted in there," Robby insists. But he admits he's not sure he wants to be "anywhere anymore."

Pressed on what comes next, Robby says he plans to ride — though he can't say toward what, only that he's trying to get away from everything.

"That's not riding, that's running," Duke counters. "That's your final lesson for these kids?"

Meanwhile, a spinal cord injury forces Langdon to attempt a risky procedure — a closed cervical reduction to prevent his patient's paralysis. On his first day back, and still struggling with self-doubt, Langdon isn't convinced he can pull it off — he's only seen the procedure performed once — but Robby tells him to "doctor the f— up," and he delivers. (It's not exactly Robby's finest form of encouragement, but he does make a point of telling Langdon he did a "nice job" before walking out of the trauma.)

And then there's a cliffhanger of sorts: Al-Hashimi asks Robby for a second opinion on a 40-year-old patient with a decades-long seizure disorder — one that began in childhood following a bout of viral meningitis and has recently worsened.

"Baran, is this you?" Robby asks.

She doesn't answer before the episode cuts to black, but we know the truth. It explains why she's been freezing throughout the day, and why she called her neurologist back in Episode 7.

Below, series creator R. Scott Gemmill breaks down the penultimate Season 2 episode of "The Pitt," penned by Noah Wyle.