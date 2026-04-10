The Pitt Boss Breaks Down Season 2, Episode 14: Robby's Reality Check, Langdon's Risky Save, And Al-Hashimi's Big Reveal
In "The Pitt" Season 2, Episode 14, Drs. Robby, Langdon, and Al-Hashimi are forced to confront their demons, their doubts, and their diagnoses as the HBO Max medical drama sets the stage for its final hour on shift.
After his bike takes a hit in the ambulance bay, Robby turns to Duke for triage — but what he gets instead is a workup. Duke quickly clocks that something is off, ultimately deducing that Robby may be contemplating suicide.
"Death can't be changed," Duke warns. But he also doesn't understand how Robby can "stand 12 minutes in there, let alone 12 hours, 20 years...."
"I have purpose in there. I can be distracted in there," Robby insists. But he admits he's not sure he wants to be "anywhere anymore."
Pressed on what comes next, Robby says he plans to ride — though he can't say toward what, only that he's trying to get away from everything.
"That's not riding, that's running," Duke counters. "That's your final lesson for these kids?"
Meanwhile, a spinal cord injury forces Langdon to attempt a risky procedure — a closed cervical reduction to prevent his patient's paralysis. On his first day back, and still struggling with self-doubt, Langdon isn't convinced he can pull it off — he's only seen the procedure performed once — but Robby tells him to "doctor the f— up," and he delivers. (It's not exactly Robby's finest form of encouragement, but he does make a point of telling Langdon he did a "nice job" before walking out of the trauma.)
And then there's a cliffhanger of sorts: Al-Hashimi asks Robby for a second opinion on a 40-year-old patient with a decades-long seizure disorder — one that began in childhood following a bout of viral meningitis and has recently worsened.
"Baran, is this you?" Robby asks.
She doesn't answer before the episode cuts to black, but we know the truth. It explains why she's been freezing throughout the day, and why she called her neurologist back in Episode 7.
Below, series creator R. Scott Gemmill breaks down the penultimate Season 2 episode of "The Pitt," penned by Noah Wyle.
Robby Gets Called Out by Duke
TVLINE | When Duke tells Robby, "That's not riding, that's running," it feels like he's putting words to something Robby hasn't been able to fully confront himself. What does it mean for Robby to hear that out loud, from someone else, in that moment?
I think it's important. He and Duke have a different relationship than Robby has with his co-workers, and Duke can say things to him that other people probably don't feel comfortable saying. He's a guy who's been around the block a few times himself, and I think he recognizes the struggle Robby's going through. He's trying to help him without interfering — Robby's a grown man, he's going to do what he's going to do — but Duke says his piece and then lets the chips fall where they may.
Langdon Doctors the F--k Up
TVLINE | When Robby tells Langdon to "doctor the f–k up," and he follows through on the closed cervical reduction, it's one of the few clear wins we've seen from him in a while. What does that moment actually represent for Langdon — is it progress, or simply proof that he can still function in the chaos?
Robby is not himself that day — that's obvious in how he's interacting with everyone — but in this case, he's basically forcing Langdon to do something to get him back in the saddle. Langdon's got a bit of ring rust. He's been gone for 10 months, he's dealing with a lot of self-doubt about his abilities. In that moment, Robby pushes him to a place where he has to act, and he does it successfully. It's Robby's way of proving to him that he's still a good doctor and can do the job. It's not the right way to go about it, but it has a positive outcome for both Langdon and the patient.
Al-Hashimi Comes Clean to Robby
TVLINE | We've seen a lot of these characters struggle with mental health in ways they can, at least theoretically, manage. With Al-Hashimi, you introduce something far more definitive — a diagnosis that could take emergency medicine off the table entirely. What did that open up for you, storytelling-wise, that the other struggles didn't?
We've seen these characters struggle with mental health, but we haven't really seen them deal with a physical issue like this — something that could derail a career. With Baran, it's that classic "physician, heal thyself" question. What kind of patient is she going to be? Is she in denial about what she's facing? It certainly seems like she's been pushing it to the edge, and now she's confronted with the reality of whether she can continue to practice medicine. It's a really interesting situation, and we'll continue to explore it in Season 3.
TVLINE | When she introduces herself in Episode 1, Al-Hashimi asks Robby to use her first name, but he doesn't actually call her Baran until she shares her diagnosis with him. What shifted in that dynamic for him in that moment?
I think he starts to see her as a person. He sees someone who's scared, who needs comfort — who needs a friend more than she needs a colleague in that moment. Up until then, she's been rubbing him the wrong way with some of her approaches to medicine, and there's been friction. But in that moment, a lot of that falls away because he sees her vulnerability.
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