Rooster Renewed For Season 2 At HBO
"Rooster" will return for a second semester: HBO has renewed the Steve Carell comedy for Season 2, TVLine has learned.
The pickup comes midway through the Bill Lawrence–Matt Tarses series' freshman run, which continues to air Sundays at 10 p.m. through May 10.
"It's been heartening to feel the audience embrace 'Rooster,' as we did when we first saw Steve, Bill and Matt bring this character to life," Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO Programming, and Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series, said in a statement. "Along with our partners at WBTV and Doozer, we're looking forward to seeing what Ludlow's spring semester has in store for this incredible comedy ensemble."
Added Clancy Collins White, President of Creative Affairs at Warner Bros. Television: "'Rooster' is a heartfelt, endearing series, and its second-season renewal is richly deserved. Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses are masters of their craft, bringing their signature heart and humor to life through an incredible cast led by Steve Carell. We're thrilled to continue this creative journey with HBO and Doozer."
More About Rooster
"Rooster," which premiered on March 8, stars Carell as Greg Russo, an accomplished author who accepts a job as writer-in-residence at the same university where his daughter Katie (Charly Clive), a professor, works alongside Archie (Phil Dunster), her soon-to-be ex-husband.
Rounding out the series-regular cast are Danielle Deadwyler as Professor Dylan Shepard, John C. McGinley as Ludlow president Walter Mann, and Lauren Tsai as Sunny. Recurring players include Annie Mumolo as Cristle, Maximo Salas as Tommy, Alan Ruck as Dean Riggs, Rory Scovel as Officer Mullins, and Connie Britton as Elizabeth.
"We are so grateful to Warner Bros. Television and HBO for being such great partners, and to [Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max content] Casey [Bloys], Amy [Gravitt], and [Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group] Channing [Dungey] for giving us the opportunity to keep making this show with Steve and our amazing cast," Lawrence said Thursday. "It's been a career highlight for both of us, but more for Matt than me."
Lawrence, Tarses, and Carell executive-produce alongside Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, and David Hyman.