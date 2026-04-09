Rooster Renewed For Season 2 At HBO

"Rooster" will return for a second semester: HBO has renewed the Steve Carell comedy for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The pickup comes midway through the Bill Lawrence–Matt Tarses series' freshman run, which continues to air Sundays at 10 p.m. through May 10.

"It's been heartening to feel the audience embrace 'Rooster,' as we did when we first saw Steve, Bill and Matt bring this character to life," Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO Programming, and Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series, said in a statement. "Along with our partners at WBTV and Doozer, we're looking forward to seeing what Ludlow's spring semester has in store for this incredible comedy ensemble."

Added Clancy Collins White, President of Creative Affairs at Warner Bros. Television: "'Rooster' is a heartfelt, endearing series, and its second-season renewal is richly deserved. Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses are masters of their craft, bringing their signature heart and humor to life through an incredible cast led by Steve Carell. We're thrilled to continue this creative journey with HBO and Doozer."