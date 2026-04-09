Ratings: One Piece Hits New High In Season 2, Virgin River Returns Strong
"One Piece" is setting sail for the top of the streaming ratings chart.
Netflix's live-action manga adaptation — which returned for Season 2 on March 10 — pulled in 1.62 billion minutes of viewing time (across 16 total episodes) for the week of March 9-15, good enough to rank No. 2 on the Nielsen streaming chart and mark a new series high. (The week's overall winner: the animated box-office smash "Zootopia 2," which earned a whopping 1.72 billion minutes in its first week on Disney+.)
Right behind "One Piece" was another Netflix favorite: "Virgin River," which ranked No. 3 for the week with 1.39 billion minutes across 74 episodes. Season 7 debuted on March 12, and the new season accounted for 77% of the weekly viewing time. (Check out our chat with showrunner Patrick Sean Smith about the Season 7 finale.)
Also crossing the 1 billion minute threshold for the week was the HBO Max medical drama "The Pitt," which tallied 1.015 billion minutes across 25 episodes, with Season 2 continuing to air weekly through the April 16 finale.
Rounding out the Top 10...
The Prime Video crime drama "Scarpetta," starring Nicole Kidman, made a stellar debut on the charts, ranking No. 6 overall with 952 million minutes viewed across just 8 episodes following its March 11 series premiere. (Women aged 18 or older accounted for 63% of the total audience.)
On the reality TV front, Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" — making headlines lately for cast member Taylor Frankie Paul's scrapped "Bachelorette" season — pulled in 722 million minutes across 40 episodes to rank No. 6 on the Originals chart, with Season 4 hitting Hulu on March 12. It's a hit with younger viewers, too, with viewers aged 18-34 comprising 52% of the total audience.
And in a true case of "outwit, outplay, outlast," CBS' reality competition stalwart "Survivor" outlasted the competition to make its first-ever appearance on the Acquired streaming charts, ranking No. 7 for the week with 534 million minutes viewed across — deep breath — 749 episodes. The milestone Season 50, though, currently airing on CBS, has been a big draw, with the season's first three episodes accounting for 33% of the total streaming time.
See additional charts for Originals, Acquired, and Movies below.