Ratings: One Piece Hits New High In Season 2, Virgin River Returns Strong

"One Piece" is setting sail for the top of the streaming ratings chart.

Netflix's live-action manga adaptation — which returned for Season 2 on March 10 — pulled in 1.62 billion minutes of viewing time (across 16 total episodes) for the week of March 9-15, good enough to rank No. 2 on the Nielsen streaming chart and mark a new series high. (The week's overall winner: the animated box-office smash "Zootopia 2," which earned a whopping 1.72 billion minutes in its first week on Disney+.)

Right behind "One Piece" was another Netflix favorite: "Virgin River," which ranked No. 3 for the week with 1.39 billion minutes across 74 episodes. Season 7 debuted on March 12, and the new season accounted for 77% of the weekly viewing time. (Check out our chat with showrunner Patrick Sean Smith about the Season 7 finale.)

Also crossing the 1 billion minute threshold for the week was the HBO Max medical drama "The Pitt," which tallied 1.015 billion minutes across 25 episodes, with Season 2 continuing to air weekly through the April 16 finale.