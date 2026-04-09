Ratings: One Piece Hits New High In Season 2, Virgin River Returns Strong

By Dave Nemetz
Monkey and Nafi on One Piece Netflix

"One Piece" is setting sail for the top of the streaming ratings chart.

Netflix's live-action manga adaptation — which returned for Season 2 on March 10 — pulled in 1.62 billion minutes of viewing time (across 16 total episodes) for the week of March 9-15, good enough to rank No. 2 on the Nielsen streaming chart and mark a new series high. (The week's overall winner: the animated box-office smash "Zootopia 2," which earned a whopping 1.72 billion minutes in its first week on Disney+.)

Right behind "One Piece" was another Netflix favorite: "Virgin River," which ranked No. 3 for the week with 1.39 billion minutes across 74 episodes. Season 7 debuted on March 12, and the new season accounted for 77% of the weekly viewing time. (Check out our chat with showrunner Patrick Sean Smith about the Season 7 finale.) 

Also crossing the 1 billion minute threshold for the week was the HBO Max medical drama "The Pitt," which tallied 1.015 billion minutes across 25 episodes, with Season 2 continuing to air weekly through the April 16 finale.

Rounding out the Top 10...

Nielsen Streaming Ratings Overall Nielsen

The Prime Video crime drama "Scarpetta," starring Nicole Kidman, made a stellar debut on the charts, ranking No. 6 overall with 952 million minutes viewed across just 8 episodes following its March 11 series premiere. (Women aged 18 or older accounted for 63% of the total audience.) 

On the reality TV front, Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" — making headlines lately for cast member Taylor Frankie Paul's scrapped "Bachelorette" season — pulled in 722 million minutes across 40 episodes to rank No. 6 on the Originals chart, with Season 4 hitting Hulu on March 12. It's a hit with younger viewers, too, with viewers aged 18-34 comprising 52% of the total audience.

And in a true case of "outwit, outplay, outlast," CBS' reality competition stalwart "Survivor" outlasted the competition to make its first-ever appearance on the Acquired streaming charts, ranking No. 7 for the week with 534 million minutes viewed across — deep breath — 749 episodes. The milestone Season 50, though, currently airing on CBS, has been a big draw, with the season's first three episodes accounting for 33% of the total streaming time.

See additional charts for Originals, Acquired, and Movies below.

Nielsen Streaming Ratings OriginalsNielsen
Nielsen Streaming Ratings AcquiredNielsen
Nielsen Streaming Ratings MoviesNielsen

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