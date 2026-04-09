CBS Orders Vampire Comedy Eternally Yours To Series, Scraps Kate Walsh's The Tillbrooks

CBS has cemented its primetime lineup for next season, ordering one new comedy and scrapping another.

The vampire comedy "Eternally Yours," hailing from "Ghosts" showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, has earned a series order at the network, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The single-camera comedy stars Ed Weeks ("The Mindy Project") and Allegra Edwards ("Upload") as "a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together," per the official logline. Their eternal life is thrown for a loop, though, when their vampire daughter (Helen J. Shen) brings home a human boyfriend (Jaren Lewison).

The supporting cast includes Parker Young, Rose Abdoo, Tristan Michael Brown, and Shylo Molina. Port and Wiseman are set to serve as executive producers.

In a corresponding move, CBS has passed on "The Tillbrooks," a multi-cam comedy pilot starring Kate Walsh and Rhys Darby as a well-to-do couple in 19th-century English high society.