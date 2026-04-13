Jennifer Lawrence Was In A Commercial For A Hit Reality Show She Didn't Appear On

Leonardo DiCaprio was apparently not familiar with "My Super Sweet 16," which aired from 2005 to 2017 on MTV. The series documented the decadent, over-the-top parties of ultra-wealthy teenage divas and divos. These parties often involved being gifted luxury cars, hosting elaborate themes like Moulin Rouge, or featuring performers such as marching bands, magicians, and even Kanye West (via Teen Vogue).

"My Super Sweet 16" is the kind of TV show that wouldn't be as popular now, given the wealth disparity and the in-your-face bragging from influencers on social media replacing it. During the early aughts, however, people were fascinated by the novelty of a lifestyle so out of reach for so many. The reality series exists in the same vein as another MTV series, "MTV Cribs," which gave viewers tours of opulent celebrity homes.

The entire early to mid-2000s decade was the peak of MTV reality shows. "Punk'd" played pranks on celebrities and "Jackass" featured dangerous stunts. On dating shows like "Next," contestants could reject dates by simply saying "next," even upon first meeting them (this one seems perfect for a modern revival). In "Room Raiders," contestants choose who they want to date based on what they find while sneaking into their rooms.

The pinnacle of MTV reality shows was definitely "Jersey Shore," which followed Italian dudebros with outrageous personalities living it up on the New Jersey boardwalks. They went to clubs, hooked up with each other, and drank all day. "My Super Sweet 16" is just one of the many MTV shows that leave you both in awe and taken aback as a viewer, overwhelmed by the wild hedonism of larger-than-life people, their antics, and unique ways of life.