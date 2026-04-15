This Hit '90s Sitcom Aired Its Entire Second Season Live

Series star Charles S. Dutton saw the live broadcasts as a welcome challenge he was well-suited for. "Roc" was actually his first starring TV role after a successful stage career, and he found the pre-broadcast taping process tedious. "There was no more challenge for me to do that," he told the Los Angeles Times. "But with this, it's like doing a small play every week."

Ella Joyce also brought an extensive background in theater to her role as Roc's wife Eleanor, and shared similar feelings about the experience. "We're all more focused than we would be in a filmed show, just like theater," Joyce said. Stan Lathan noted how things looked a little different from the director's chair, going into a full season of live performances. "It will take a lot more precision and energy for us to be prepared," he explained. "Last season, filming the show gave us a net, the liberty to relax. No more."

Curious viewers can purchase "Roc" Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video, complete with the occasional line flub and a few other small gaffes. While live broadcasts have hardly become mainstream, "Undateable" and "30 Rock" are among several shows that have aired episodes live in the past couple of decades.