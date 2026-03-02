15 Best Sitcom Episodes Of All Time, Ranked According To IMDb

While working on our recent breakdown of the best TV episodes of all time according to IMDb, we couldn't help but notice how the list unfairly overlooked sitcoms. We love "Breaking Bad" and "Game of Thrones" as much as any television fan — but that doesn't mean shows like "The Office," "Community," or "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are any less deserving of praise.

The sitcom episodes championed by IMDb users are fascinating, despite being subjected to the same recency bias and opaque rating system (though we may see two episodes tied at 9.8, for example, IMDb has more precise internal figures that are used in their rankings). Eight shows account for all 15 entries below, with NBC unsurprisingly leading the pack in terms of output. This list is far from a comprehensive representation of the best of the sitcom genre ... though it does feature some of the greatest sitcom episodes ever made.