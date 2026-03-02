15 Best Sitcom Episodes Of All Time, Ranked According To IMDb
While working on our recent breakdown of the best TV episodes of all time according to IMDb, we couldn't help but notice how the list unfairly overlooked sitcoms. We love "Breaking Bad" and "Game of Thrones" as much as any television fan — but that doesn't mean shows like "The Office," "Community," or "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are any less deserving of praise.
The sitcom episodes championed by IMDb users are fascinating, despite being subjected to the same recency bias and opaque rating system (though we may see two episodes tied at 9.8, for example, IMDb has more precise internal figures that are used in their rankings). Eight shows account for all 15 entries below, with NBC unsurprisingly leading the pack in terms of output. This list is far from a comprehensive representation of the best of the sitcom genre ... though it does feature some of the greatest sitcom episodes ever made.
15. Whenever You're Ready (The Good Place)
"The Good Place" Season 4, Episode 13
IMDb Rating: 9.6
Number of Ratings: 7.8K
There are those who would argue that "The Good Place" should not technically be classified as a sitcom, reasonably citing its serialized storytelling and regular disruption of its own narrative status quo. However, we feel that the series actually deserves to be recognized for pushing the boundaries of the sitcom genre while maintaining its emotional core. It keeps pace with the storytelling language of the post-"Breaking Bad" streaming age while incorporating the elements of serialization and continuity that have always proven attractive to sitcom writers and their audiences. Indeed, those elements are what made many of the episodes further down this list so memorable.
Fittingly, "Whenever You're Ready" is a prime, poetic example of how subversive "The Good Place" was. Having begun its story by throwing four deeply flawed humans into a sitcom-esque world where nobody gets hurt and everything remains the same, it spent four seasons exploring concepts of morality, redemption, grace, and the limits of eternal bliss. "Whenever You're Ready" gives its cast a finale spiritually similar to that of "Six Feet Under" — though, in this case, death is not only embraced by the series but by the characters themselves, who spend the two-parter ending their afterlives on their own terms. For writing this episode, series creator Mike Schur was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2020 (he lost to Dan Levy for the series finale of "Schitt's Creek").
14. My Lunch (Scrubs)
"Scrubs" Season 5, Episode 20
IMDb Rating: 9.6
Number of Ratings: 4.3K
It's always striking when a sitcom manages to make viewers tear up, and this very list is largely comprised of episodes with unusually strong emotional beats. In some cases, that might seem like the only reason a particular episode is memorable. That couldn't be further from the truth for the "Scrubs" episode "My Lunch," which is so expertly crafted from a technical standpoint that anyone interested in dramatic writing or directing should study it extensively.
An elegant and incisive examination of the responsibility doctors take on, "My Lunch" is essentially bookended by two somber meals — the first of which takes place after J.D. (Zach Braff) discovers that an overbearing patient he brushed off has apparently died by suicide. Immediately, the episode delivers a uniquely touching beat between the young doctor and his usually gruff mentor Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley), who encourages J.D. to set boundaries around his emotional investment in patients and focus on saving the next life. Tragically, this enthusiasm is based at least in part on Cox's belief that the patient's organs will save three of his own patients' lives, a stroke of seeming luck that quickly turns into a devastating medical nightmare.
13. Turkeys Away (WKRP in Cincinnati)
"WKRP in Cincinnati" Season 1, Episode 7
IMDb Rating: 9.6
Number of Ratings: 1.3K
Given how biased this list is toward TV series that aired in or were significantly popular in the 2000s and 2010s, it's impressive that a pre-'90s sitcom made the cut — much less one of the many hit '80s series that almost nobody talks about anymore. Nonetheless, it makes perfect sense that the "WKRP in Cincinnati" episode "Turkeys Away" managed this feat, as it is often hailed as the greatest Thanksgiving episode ever made.
The CBS series follows a dysfunctional AM radio crew, with this episode in particular revolving around a disastrous scheme from station manager Arthur Carlson (Gordon Jump) that results in a shocking, off-screen turkey massacre. It'd be horrifying if it weren't for the hilarious commentary of Richard Sanders' Les Nessman. Audacious and ahead of its time, "Turkeys Away" remains required holiday viewing.
12. The Last One: Part 1 (Friends)
"Friends" Season 10, Episode 17
IMDb Rating: 9.6
Number of Ratings: 18K
For whatever reason, the two-part series finale of "Friends" is catalogued as two separate episodes on IMDb. The second half — which one might consider the "true" series finale — interestingly failed to make the cut for this list, with a star-rating of only 9.5 (and a surprisingly low rating count of 1.3K). It's possible that many users used the ratings page for "The Last One: Part 1" to provide their score for both episodes.
Often regarded as one of the most beloved sitcom finales of all time, "The Last One" brings the Central Perk crew as close to each other as they've ever been before sending them off to the next chapters of their lives. While the most consequential development of the episode is Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica's (Courteney Cox) final move from the city, the foundational dramatic conflict is the resolution of Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) will-they-won't-they friendship. Her decision to get off the plane might not sit well with every viewer (hence the 9.5), but it's an ending true to the series' tone and emotional ethos.
11. My Finale: Part 2 (Scrubs)
"Scrubs" Season 8, Episode 19
IMDb Rating: 9.7
Number of Ratings: 6.2K
Crafting a series finale for a sitcom is undoubtedly hard, probably even more so than for a drama that has spent its season building toward a predetermined conclusion. While series like "Friends" bravely attempt to conclude comic storylines in emotionally satisfying fashion, "Scrubs" confronted the potentially unsatisfying nature of farewells in its first series finale.
"My Finale" (written and directed by series creator Bill Lawrence) feels like a meta-commentary on series finales. Throughout his final day at Sacred Heart, J.D. tries in vain to extract emotional catharsis from his coworkers and force some kind of personally meaningful end in the process. Instead, he experiences a strangely "Sopranos"-esque end where he is forced (and happy) to accept that while his exit will impact Sacred Heart very little, his actions, experiences, and relationships already carry the meaning he'd been hoping for.
10. The Nightman Cometh (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia)
"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 4, Episode 13
IMDb Rating: 9.7
Number of Ratings: 10K
Even if you haven't seen most episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," there's a strong chance you've enjoyed "The Nightman Cometh." Arguably the best episode of the FX series' staggering 17-season run, it's a perfect representation of the unique sense of humor found in and around the grungy corners of Paddy's Pub.
Given the show's frequent jabs at a TV industry that refuses to embrace it, "Nightman" could also be viewed as a meta deconstruction of the musical episode trope, depicting a grossly insincere production meant to manipulate an increasingly indifferent, captive audience embodied by the Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) into believing there's more at play than cynical theatrics. Putting that analysis aside, Charlie Kelly's (Charlie Day) disconcertingly chipper and seemingly autobiographical show is a production without a peer — and the songs are uncomfortably catchy to boot.
9. Stress Relief (The Office)
"The Office" Season 5, Episode 13
IMDb Rating: 9.7
Number of Ratings: 20K
Though it might surprise some readers, "The Office" is the most-represented series on this list — and that's even counting the two-parter "Stress Relief" as a single episode. The NBC sitcom was at the height of its popularity during its fifth season in 2009, and writers like Paul Lieberstein (who also played HR rep Toby Flenderson) seemingly took advantage of that goodwill to expand the scope — and chaos — of the storytelling.
From its pitch-perfect cold open (in which Rainn Wilson's Dwight simulates a fire in the office), "Stress Relief" moves at a much faster comedic pace than most "Office" episodes. Each gut-busting scene is so packed with sight-gags and one-liners — from Angela (Angela Kinsey) hurling her cat into the ceiling to Michael (Steve Carell) throwing full slices of bread on the ground at a park — that it stands as one of the series' best and most rewatchable episodes.
8. My Screwup (Scrubs)
"Scrubs" Season 3, Episode 14
IMDb Rating: 9.7
Number of Ratings: 6.7K
We're not accusing "Scrubs" fans of being masochists, but ... come on.
Few sitcom episodes hurt like "My Screw Up," the highest-rated "Scrubs" episode on this list. Perhaps the best showcase of John C. McGinley's work on the series (rivaled only by "My Lunch"), it focuses on exploring and slowly breaking down his character's emotional barriers by putting him in novel conflict with J.D. After the latter fails to save one of Dr. Cox's patients, he shuns J.D. and finds comfort in his brother-in-law Ben (returning guest star Brendan Fraser).
We're gonna refrain from saying more, as "My Screw Up" is one of the show's twistier episodes. Suffice it to say, it's beautifully constructed and tragic unraveling that offers no self-contained resolution beyond the simple acceptance of grief. ("Scrubs" fans — are you doing okay?) Writers Neil Goldman and Garrett Donovan were nominated for an Emmy in 2004 but lost to the pilot episode of "Arrested Development."
7. The One Where Everyone Finds Out (Friends)
"Friends" Season 5, Episode 14
IMDb Rating: 9.7
Number of Ratings: 15K
At the other end of the emotional spectrum, "Friends" fans on IMDb seem eager to celebrate the series' happiest episodes. Its highest-rated episode on the platform is "The One Where Everyone Finds Out," a sweet, silly episode that revolves around Monica and Chandler's clandestine love affair finally coming to light.
It's a quintessential episode of "Friends" that exemplifies everything the show was at its best — conflict-driven without diving into drama (mining most of its humor from the harmless yet amusingly distressing mind games played at Chandler's expense), emotionally rewarding, and perfectly situated in the comedic sweet spot between total irreverence and earnest romance. It's also a particularly bittersweet episode to watch now, as it contains some of Matthew Perry's best moments as Chandler.
6. Papa's Got a Brand New Excuse (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" Season 4, Episode 24
IMDb Rating: 9.7
Number of Ratings: 4.5K
Many of the episodes on this list are made memorable by a single scene — none of which are bolstered by performances as striking as Will Smith's in the climactic scene from "Papa's Got a Brand New Excuse." Broadway star Ben Vereen makes a guest appearance as Will's father Lou, who reenters Will's life after over a decade of absence, insisting that he's ready to be there for his son. Sadly, however, Lou ultimately chooses work over his commitment to Will and vanishes once again.
This soul-crushing half-hour of television culminates in a now-famous monologue delivered by the young actor, in which he angrily denounces his father before breaking down in Uncle Phil's (James Avery) arms. It's far and away one of the most powerful sitcom performances of all time, showcasing the range that would one day see Smith win an Academy Award.
5. Charlie Work (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia)
"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 10, Episode 4
IMDb Rating: 9.8
Number of Ratings: 13K
Like "The Nightman Cometh," "Charlie Work" was written by series creators and stars Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Rob Mac (née McElhenney) and directed by future "Fantastic Four" director Matt Shakman. Shakman in particular is responsible for three of the series' top-five episodes on IMDb, including "The Gang Goes to the Water Park."
It's not out of line to make similar theatrical comparisons when discussing "Charlie Work," a masterfully executed farce that explodes from the simple idea of focusing an episode on the menial labor executed by Charlie Kelly. Each baffling scene not only deepens our understanding of the depravity of his world but adds spinning plates that are all held aloft and kept in motion through a technically complex, "Birdman"-esque one-shot finale.
4. Finale (The Office)
"The Office" Season 9, Episode 23
IMDb Rating: 9.8
Number of Ratings: 26K
The second-highest-rated episode of "The Office" on this list and the highest-rated sitcom finale on IMDb, this two-parter somehow managed to salvage the best parts of the series from a wildly uneven final season and miraculously gave the employees of Dunder Mifflin the ending they deserved. The episode combines two major climactic plots — the wedding of Dwight and Angela and the long-awaited release of the documentary that serves as the basis of the series.
Greg Daniels, who originally adapted "The Office" from its U.K. counterpart, wrote the episode, which was directed by Ken Kwapis (the "Diversity Day" director stepping behind the camera for the first time since Season 5). The script earned Daniels his 10th Emmy nomination for the series overall — as well as his first since his nomination for the highest-rated "Office" episode on this list — which ultimately went to the series finale of "30 Rock."
3. Remedial Chaos Theory (Community)
"Community" Season 3, Episode 4
IMDb Rating: 9.8
Number of Ratings: 15K
Despite not being the highest rated "Community" episode on IMDb, you'd be hard-pressed to find a "Community" fan that wouldn't rank "Remedial Chaos Theory" as the series' best episode overall. By any metric, it should be regarded as one of the greatest sitcom episodes of all time. The episode was written by Chris McKenna (who would go on to contribute to the scripts for Jon Watts' "Spider-Man" trilogy) and directed by prolific sitcom director Jeff Melman.
"Community" is, at its core, a series about what is arguably the sole unifying experience of life — it often doesn't turn out the way you saw it in your head, and it certainly doesn't turn out the way it does on TV. Season 3 begins by continuing this exploration more acutely and experimentally in its opening episodes leading up to "Remedial Chaos Theory," an ingeniously inventive quasi-bottle episode that imagines alternate realities stemming from the results of a single innocuous dice roll. Unpredictable and delightfully raucous throughout, it ends on a deceptively healing note that subtly lays the psychological groundwork for much of the season's later conflict. McKenna was nominated for an Emmy in 2011 but lost to the "Louie" episode "Pregnant."
2. Goodbye, Michael (The Office)
"The Office" Season 7, Episode 22
IMDb Rating: 9.8
Number of Ratings: 21K
"The Office" fans never wanted to say goodbye to Steve Carell's Michael Scott. The actor had been the series' undisputed anchor for seven seasons, and the handling of his (reportedly premature) exit was clumsy at best on and off screen.
As such, there was some trepidation among fans going into "Goodbye, Michael" — thankfully, stalwart director Paul Feig and Greg Daniels snapped "The Office" back into shape for a send-off worthy of Michael's tenure at Dunder Mifflin. The begrudgingly beloved regional manager spends much of the episode imparting awkward yet tender gifts and words of wisdom to his staff, as he secretly plans to leave them a day earlier than they expect. Michael's decision to miss his own going-away party is one of the series' best examples of clear character growth, as he finally has a relationship with his workers so genuine and deeply felt that the validation he once chased isn't worth the pain of actually having to say goodbye.
At the 63rd Emmys in 2011, Daniels was nominated for his script. He lost to the writers of the "Modern Family" episode "Caught in the Act."
1. Modern Warfare (Community)
"Community" Season 1, Episode 23
IMDb Rating: 9.8
Number of Ratings: 16K
Written by Emily Cutler (co-executive producer of other successful sitcoms like "A.P. Bio" and "Fresh Off the Boat") and directed by none other than "Fast and Furious" architect Justin Lin, "Modern Warfare" is probably the most genuinely epic sitcom episode ever made. The episode aired toward the end of the series' first season in 2010, a year before the release of Lin's "Fast Five."
An official yet largely unorganized paintball game turns Greendale into a post-apocalyptic warzone, as students and teachers alike forgo their responsibilities, sanity, and humanity to win... priority registration for the subsequent semester's classes. ("You could schedule all your classes on a Monday and take a six day weekend!") Cutler and Lin take on some of the series' most ambitious cinematic homages, inspired by films ranging from "Scarface" and "Die Hard" to "28 Days Later" and "The Matrix." While executing the kind of action spectacle that would come to define the show's major event episodes, it still manages to deliver a touching self-contained story and progress the season's core storylines.
Overlooked along with the rest of "Community" Season 1, "Modern Warfare" was absent from the 62nd Emmys in 2010. Its cultural impact, however, was greater than you might expect — "Modern Warfare" paved the way for later "Community" action episodes, which ultimately led to the Russo Brothers directing two of the biggest movies ever made.