Malcolm In The Middle Boss, Bryan Cranston On Revival Premiere's Delightful Musical Number: 'We Knew If We Could Get This, It Was Going To Be Fun'

Spoilers ahead for the premiere of "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair!"

The cast of "Malcolm in the Middle" is back with a four-episode revival that's full of zany antics, sibling rivalry, and some seriously wicked dance moves.

It's been 20 years since we last saw the family and Lois is planning a big 40th anniversary party for her and Hal. While she runs herself ragged with preparations, she makes a deal with her kooky husband: He can showcase his love for her in any way he wants to before and after the party. But the actual day of the event? It's hers and hers alone!

So Hal does what he always does: He releases doves! He nearly buries her alive with roses! He overshares their bedroom behavior in a public declaration of love! But the best bit of Hal we see in this premiere? He and his poker friends perform a fully choreographed rendition of Bruno Mars' "Locked Out of Heaven" — in the middle of a big-box retailer — with matching red suits, balloons, toilet wands, macaroni and cheese, and open cereal boxes that they shake and spill all over the floor. (Cleanup in Aisle 9!)

"It was challenging because you want to get it right," Bryan Cranston tells TVLine. "We did all the singing beforehand and recorded it back in Los Angeles. [A majority of the series was filmed in Vancouver.] I had to work on that to get the voice to that ability, as modest as that was. Then, to be able to learn this choreography with the group of us? All of us are either in our late 60s or 70s, so it took some time for all these codgers to be able to get it together and rehearse it, but we knew that if we could get this, it was going to be really fun."

For creator Linwood Boomer, bringing back Hal's poker buddies — which includes Abe Kenarban (played by Gary Anthony Williams), Trey (Alex Morris), Steve (Jonathan Craig Williams), and more — was one of his favorite parts of filming.

"They're just so f—king funny and they're so positive," says Boomer. "They always have good ideas and they bring this great energy to the show."