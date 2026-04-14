Emma Stone's First Major TV Role Was On A Failed Nathan Fillion Series

The 2007 action drama "Drive" wiped out on Fox before it could give Nathan Fillion a hit, but it did provide Emma Stone with her first big TV role.

Stone and Fillion respectively played Violet Trimble and Alex Tully, two of the contestants in an underground cross-country road race that promised the winner a $32 million prize if they outlasted their rivals.

"[Violet's] kind of the disaffected teenager of the cast," Stone told IGN in 2007. "She's the youngest involved in the race, and I think she's the only character that's not aware that she's going to be in a race when she starts. ... She was kind of the poor soul who got pulled into the whole mess against her will."

Dylan Baker played Violet's father, John Trimble, the man who brought her into the race somewhat unintentionally. John was diagnosed with an untreatable illness that gave him a year left to live. While taking drugs to mitigate his symptoms, John entered the race to provide for his daughter and ended up relying on her help to stay in the competition.

"Drive" co-creator Tim Minear likened the show to "Cannonball Run," "The Game," "North By Northwest," and even "'Magnolia'-on-wheels." When recalling the series in 2018, Fillion told AVClub, "It was a lot of fun and it was very short lived. Sometimes I forget I was in it."