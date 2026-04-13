Marshals Episode 7 Pushes Kayce To Move On After Monica — But Can Dolly And The Weavers Be Trusted?

The April 12 episode of "Marshals" was basically one long therapy session for Kayce — and an effective one at that, forcing him to confront his residual anger towards his father and his developing guilt about Monica.

Let's start with the daddy issues first, shall we? The Marshals' latest assignment found them hunting down an ex-con believed to be targeting a federal judge and her family — a husband named Blake and a daughter named Fallon, because someone on the "Marshals" writing staff is clearly a "Dynasty" fan. And just like "Dynasty," this episode delivered a twist: it was Blake, not his wife, who was being targeted. You see, Blake had been secretly working as an international arms dealer under the cover of his non-profit organization for years, causing both his wife and his daughter to wonder if they ever really knew him at all.

That's when Kayce-fucius dropped this nugget of wisdom on Fallon: "No father is perfect. Once you realize he was just trying to protect you in his own messed up way, your anger will fade. I just hope that if you ever do decide to forgive him, he's still around to hear it." And just like that, it sounds like Kayce has made peace with the late, not-so-great John Dutton.

And that's not the only time Kayce's gem of a father was discussed this week. Earlier in the hour, Fallon asked Kayce if he ever thought about who killed John, since apparently "people on social media were obsessed with trying to figure out who did it." He said he doesn't really think about it, though "Yellowstone" viewers know the truth — Kayce is fully aware that John's death was orchestrated by Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), but a Dutton knows when to keep their mouth shut.