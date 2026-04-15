Every Version Of The Starship Enterprise In Star Trek, Ranked

Space. The final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. And the Enterprise. And the next Enterprise. It turns out there are a lot of Enterprises. In fact, it's quite likely the casual "Star Trek" viewer isn't aware just how many there are.

Consider this your guide. We've considered not just all the officially designated and registered Enterprises in Starfleet, but also alternative versions that may technically be the same ship but look very different, due to alternate universes, retcons and the like. We are only considering live-action iterations, though.

Aesthetics are not the only concern here. How did the ships function, as plot devices and as future equipment? Who was in charge? How different are they from other models, and why? How do they reflect the eras in which their shows aired? All of these are considerations.

Throughout the decades — and aside from one notable exception — it's remarkable how much the basic design has endured. Despite all the changes to various models over the years, we're still basically talking about a saucer section with at least two nacelles. As one theme song says, 'It's been a long road"... and it's probably far from done. Some are still better than others, though. Here's our ranking.