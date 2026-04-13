Little House On The Prairie: Watch First Trailer For Netflix's Reboot Of The Beloved Family Drama
Load up the wagon and ready your tearducts: We've now got a trailer for Netflix's upcoming "Little House on the Prairie" reboot.
The wholesome teaser, which the streamer released Monday and which you can watch above, shows the new version of the Ingalls family as they leave "the woods of Wisconsin and moved to the prairie," a narrator — probably Laura (played by Alice Halsey, "Lessons in Chemistry") — tells us.
Then we watch as the family — "Ma" Caroline (Crosby Fitzgerald, "Palm Royale") and "Pa" Charles (Luke Bracey, "Point Break"), along with Mary (Skywalker Hughes, "Joe Pickett") and Laura — become accustomed to the new surroundings.
There's corn! There's dust! There's Pa playing the fiddle while his family looks on adoringly! It's all very sweet!
When will Little House on the Prairie hit Netflix?
Described as "part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West," Netflix's "fresh adaptation" of Laura Ingalls Wilder's semi-autobiographical "Little House" books "offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier."
The cast also includes Jocko Sims ("New Amsterdam"), Warren Christie ("Alphas"), Meegwun Fairbrother ("Burden of Truth"), Alyssa Wapanatǎhk ("Riverdale"), Wren Zhawenim Gotts ("Echo") and newcomer Xander Cole.
All eight episodes of Netflix's "Little House" will begin streaming on Thursday, July 9. The reboot already has been renewed for a second season.
A previous and highly popular adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's novels ran for nine seasons, from 1974-1983, on NBC.
Press PLAY on the trailer above to see the Ingalls in action, then hit the comments with your thoughts: Are you planning to watch the new "Little House on the Prairie"?