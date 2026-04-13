Little House On The Prairie: Watch First Trailer For Netflix's Reboot Of The Beloved Family Drama

Load up the wagon and ready your tearducts: We've now got a trailer for Netflix's upcoming "Little House on the Prairie" reboot.

The wholesome teaser, which the streamer released Monday and which you can watch above, shows the new version of the Ingalls family as they leave "the woods of Wisconsin and moved to the prairie," a narrator — probably Laura (played by Alice Halsey, "Lessons in Chemistry") — tells us.

Then we watch as the family — "Ma" Caroline (Crosby Fitzgerald, "Palm Royale") and "Pa" Charles (Luke Bracey, "Point Break"), along with Mary (Skywalker Hughes, "Joe Pickett") and Laura — become accustomed to the new surroundings.

There's corn! There's dust! There's Pa playing the fiddle while his family looks on adoringly! It's all very sweet!