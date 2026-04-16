Why Norman Lear's First Failed Sitcom Was Banned In The U.S. City It Was Named After

"All in the Family." "Sanford and Son." "Maude." "Good Times." "The Jeffersons." All of these were shows that were executive-produced by Norman Lear. All of them were huge hits. And then came "Hot L Baltimore," a series which not only wasn't a hit but which was considered so scandalous that its premiere didn't even air in Baltimore.

Although produced by Lear, "Hot L Baltimore" was based on Lanford Wilson's 1973 play "The Hot L Baltimore," which centered on the residents of the decrepit Hotel Baltimore. Indeed, the building was so decrepit that the "E" in its neon sign had burnt out, hence the title. Among others, the play starred Judd Hirsch and Conchata Ferrell, who would later find sitcom stardom in "Taxi" and "Two and a Half Men," respectively. It also was a smash hit, winning the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play and the Obie Award for Best American Play.

Lear was so taken with the play that he optioned the rights and executive-produced a sitcom adaptation for ABC. "Hot L Baltimore" was deemed controversial enough for ABC to feature a disclaimer at the top of each episode: "The following program deals with mature subject matter. Parental judgment and discretion are advised."

Even with the warning, however, the series proved too controversial for the city in which its story was set.