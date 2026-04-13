Nemesis Trailer: See First Footage Of Power Creator Courtney A. Kemp's Slick, Sexy Netflix Drama

Ready for a powerful new drama?

Netflix on Monday released the first trailer from "Nemesis," its forthcoming action series from "Power" creator Courtney A. Kemp and Tani Marole.

Per the official logline, the hour-long drama will tell "the story of two men on either side of the law" and "what happens when an unstoppable force (an expert criminal) meets an immovable object (a brilliant police detective).

The description continues: "What starts as a series that aims to subvert the heist genre at every turn, amped with thrilling life-or-death stakes, family dynamics and explosive action, actually gives birth to an exploration of what drives us, sustains us, and ultimately destroys us."

As you can see in the trailer at top of this post, the series follows Los Angeles Police Department Det. Isaiah Stiles (played by Matthew Law, "The Oval") and high-end thief Coltrane Wilder (Y'lan Noel, "Insecure"). The cast also includes Cleopatra Coleman ("The Last Man on Earth"), Tre Hale ("Platonic"), Domenick Lombardozzi ("Tulsa King"), Jonnie Park ("Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens"), and Ariana Guerra ("CSI: Vegas").

Kemp and Marole will executive-produce "Nemesis." Kemp also will serve as showrunner.