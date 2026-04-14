What To Watch Tuesday: XL Doc Finale, Voice Winner Revealed, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "Doc" scrubs out, "R.J. Decker" is on the move, and "The Voice" declares a Season 29 winner.
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Showtimes for April 14, 2026
#SKYKING
The documentary tells the story of 28-year-old Horizon Air ground service agent Richard "Beebo" Russell, who stole a $33 million plane and took off into the skies of the Pacific Northwest, embarking on a 70-minute white-knuckle flight.
Trevor Noah: Joy In the Trenches
From unexpected social media beef to a therapist's truth bomb, the comedian turns chaos into comedy with a set about our flawed world — and his own flawed self.
Untold: Jail Blazers
Volatile players. Criminal charges. National headlines. Watch Portland's championship-caliber NBA team implode spectacularly in this documentary.
You Don't Know Where I'm From, Dawg
The five-part docuseries offers a comprehensive look at the life and career of American soccer legend Clint Dempsey.
Finding Your Roots
Season 12 finale: Henry Louis Gates Jr. maps the roots of actress Kate Burton and media mogul Barry Diller.
NCIS
A Navy lieutenant resurfaces a year after her plane vanished with a story that doesn't quite add up; as the team peels back the mystery of a crash, every answer sparks a new twist.
Summer House
Ben brings Sabrina to the house for the first time; Bailey tries to take her crush on Carl to the next level; the house gets thrown into chaos when the party takes a shocking turn.
Will Trent
Faith and Ormewood investigate a girl's alien abduction claim and uncover a darker truth; Amanda uncovers FBI warnings about Adelaide and a mysterious "Commander" figure linked to Will.
Daredevil: Born Again
A synopsis was not made available by press time.
The Dark Wizard
The four-part docuseries offers an unflinching portrait of Dean Potter, one of the world's most influential and controversial climbers, BASE jumpers, and highline walkers.
Doc
Season 2 finale: A deadly virus triggers an emergency lockdown on the 6th floor of Westside Hospital; while trying to save a crashing Richard, Amy gets infected and becomes critically ill; Blair Underwood makes his debut as Dr. Ben Grant.
NCIS: Origins
Lala's determination to get Manny out of gang life lands the team in the middle of a turf war.
R.J. Decker
R.J. takes on a strange case following a grocery store robbery gone wrong; Emi's loyalty is tested when her father's misdeeds come to light.
The Voice
Season 29 finale: The Top 4 perform; a winner is revealed.
NCIS: Sydney
When a Marine linked to Mackey's ill-fated rescue mission in Afghanistan is found dead, old enemies emerge and the person she cares for most comes under threat.