WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Tuesday: XL Doc Finale, Voice Winner Revealed, And More

By Claire Franken
Dr. Ben and Amy in Doc Fox

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: "Doc" scrubs out, "R.J. Decker" is on the move, and "The Voice" declares a Season 29 winner. 

If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!

Showtimes for April 14, 2026

ET

#SKYKING

Hulu

The documentary tells the story of 28-year-old Horizon Air ground service agent Richard "Beebo" Russell, who stole a $33 million plane and took off into the skies of the Pacific Northwest, embarking on a 70-minute white-knuckle flight.

Trevor Noah: Joy In the Trenches

Netflix

From unexpected social media beef to a therapist's truth bomb, the comedian turns chaos into comedy with a set about our flawed world — and his own flawed self.

Untold: Jail Blazers

Netflix

Volatile players. Criminal charges. National headlines. Watch Portland's championship-caliber NBA team implode spectacularly in this documentary.

You Don't Know Where I'm From, Dawg

Paramount+

The five-part docuseries offers a comprehensive look at the life and career of American soccer legend Clint Dempsey.

ET

Finding Your Roots

PBS

Season 12 finale: Henry Louis Gates Jr. maps the roots of actress Kate Burton and media mogul Barry Diller.

NCIS

CBS ROCKY CARROLL DIRECTS

A Navy lieutenant resurfaces a year after her plane vanished with a story that doesn't quite add up; as the team peels back the mystery of a crash, every answer sparks a new twist.

Summer House

Bravo

Ben brings Sabrina to the house for the first time; Bailey tries to take her crush on Carl to the next level; the house gets thrown into chaos when the party takes a shocking turn.

Will Trent

ABC

Faith and Ormewood investigate a girl's alien abduction claim and uncover a darker truth; Amanda uncovers FBI warnings about Adelaide and a mysterious "Commander" figure linked to Will.

ET

Daredevil: Born Again

Disney+

A synopsis was not made available by press time.

The Dark Wizard

HBO

The four-part docuseries offers an unflinching portrait of Dean Potter, one of the world's most influential and controversial climbers, BASE jumpers, and highline walkers.

Doc

Fox TWO EPISODES, SPECIAL TIME

Season 2 finale: A deadly virus triggers an emergency lockdown on the 6th floor of Westside Hospital; while trying to save a crashing Richard, Amy gets infected and becomes critically ill; Blair Underwood makes his debut as Dr. Ben Grant.

NCIS: Origins

CBS

Lala's determination to get Manny out of gang life lands the team in the middle of a turf war.

R.J. Decker

ABC TIME SLOT PREMIERE

R.J. takes on a strange case following a grocery store robbery gone wrong; Emi's loyalty is tested when her father's misdeeds come to light.

The Voice

NBC NIGHT 2 OF 2

Season 29 finale: The Top 4 perform; a winner is revealed. 

ET

NCIS: Sydney

CBS

When a Marine linked to Mackey's ill-fated rescue mission in Afghanistan is found dead, old enemies emerge and the person she cares for most comes under threat.

Recommended