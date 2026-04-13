The 'Burbs Renewed For Season 2 At Peacock

Peacock is staying put in "The 'Burbs" for a while: The streamer has renewed the Keke Palmer-led comedy for Season 2, Variety reports.

"We're so thrilled that audiences loved Season 1 of 'The 'Burbs,' and are going to get to spend more time in Hinkley Hills with Keke and the rest of this incredible cast," Peacock's president of scripted content Lisa Katz said in a statement. "A huge congratulations to all of the writers, producers and crew who updated the beloved original film and made something funny, warm and highly contemporary."

Based on the 1989 Tom Hanks movie of the same name, "The 'Burbs" stars Palmer as Samira, who moves to the suburbs with her new husband Rob, only to uncover an unsettling murder mystery centered on the house across the street. Jack Whitehall ("The Afterparty") co-stars as Rob, with a supporting cast including Paula Pell ("Girls5eva"), Mark Proksch ("What We Do in the Shadows"), Kapil Talwalkar ("Night Court"), and Julia Duffy ("Palm Royale").

"The 'Burbs" debuted on Peacock in February, with all eight Season 1 episodes dropping at once. (Check out our premiere recap here.) Looking forward to spending more time in "The 'Burbs"? Let us know with a comment below.