A Major Emily In Paris Star Was Only Supposed To Star In Two Episodes
Lucien Laviscount was originally slated to appear in just two episodes of "Emily in Paris" as Alfie, one of the love interests opposite Lily Collins' Emily. "It was a little bit of a nerve-wracking kind of entrance on to the show. I was only supposed to do two episodes," Laviscount revealed to Capital Breakfast in August 2024.
Laviscount recalled how the role quickly turned into something more substantial — largely by chance. "I remember it was supposed to be my last day, I got this little round of applause, and then Darren Star, the creator, comes in and says, 'Lucien, you're not leaving Paris.' And I'm like, 'What have I done wrong?' I thought I was going to get arrested or something. And he went, 'No, we're going to keep you around a little bit.'"
When asked why the role expanded, Laviscount admitted he wasn't entirely sure. "I have no idea," he said. "I've just got to thank the acting Gods that are out there somewhere in the ether."
From a brief stint to a lasting role on Emily in Paris
Laviscount and Collins share an on-screen chemistry that helps shape Alfie and Emily's evolving relationship. The actor has suggested that their rapport may have played a role in his character's expansion. "I guess working with Lily as well, I think maybe we just had a good kind of relationship on set," Laviscount hypothesized during the interview. "And they wanted to keep me around."
The actor was first introduced as one of Emily's French class peers in Season 2, and has remained a staple since his initial recurring stint. Seasons 3 and 5 saw him return as a series regular, but he recurred again in Season 4 due to scheduling conflicts.
It appears as though scheduling issues won't keep him away from the role for long. "Alfie's part of our world, and he's not going anywhere," Star told TVLine in September 2024. With that in mind, the show was renewed for Season 6 at Netflix, and Alfie is expected to remain part of Emily's story. How his role evolves may depend on whether Emily accepts her ex-boyfriend Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) invitation to join him at sea as he takes on a new role as a private chef on a luxury yacht.