A Major Emily In Paris Star Was Only Supposed To Star In Two Episodes

Lucien Laviscount was originally slated to appear in just two episodes of "Emily in Paris" as Alfie, one of the love interests opposite Lily Collins' Emily. "It was a little bit of a nerve-wracking kind of entrance on to the show. I was only supposed to do two episodes," Laviscount revealed to Capital Breakfast in August 2024.

Laviscount recalled how the role quickly turned into something more substantial — largely by chance. "I remember it was supposed to be my last day, I got this little round of applause, and then Darren Star, the creator, comes in and says, 'Lucien, you're not leaving Paris.' And I'm like, 'What have I done wrong?' I thought I was going to get arrested or something. And he went, 'No, we're going to keep you around a little bit.'"

When asked why the role expanded, Laviscount admitted he wasn't entirely sure. "I have no idea," he said. "I've just got to thank the acting Gods that are out there somewhere in the ether."