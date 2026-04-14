American Idol's Top 9 Revealed Live: Who Rocked? And Were The Right Two Singers Rolled? Vote!

It was "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night" on the April 13 episode of "American Idol," and everything was on the line. And by "everything," we mean a free trip to Disneyland.

Eleven singers remained atop Monday's show — Brooks, Rae, Hannah Harper, Kyndal Inskeep, Lucas Leon, Philmon Lee, Jordan McCullough, Keyla Richardson, Braden Rumfelt, Daniel Stallworth, and Chris Tungseth — but only nine were left standing by the end of the two-hour broadcast.

Mentored by music supercouple Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, the Top 11 served up a night of surprisingly diverse rock 'n' roll staples, pulling from the songbooks of Foreigner, Donna Summer, Stevie Wonder, and Queen, just to name a few. This week's mentors also took the stage, treating us to an unexpected mashup of their 1979 hit "Heartbreaker" with Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire." No complaints here!

Judge Carrie Underwood also got in on the action, opening the night with a performance of "Rebel Yell" opposite special guest Billy Idol, who (breaking news!) is among the 2026 class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees alongside longtime collaborator Steve Stevens.

Speaking of news, Ryan Seacrest announced that Season 3 finalist Jennifer Hudson will be mentoring the Top 9 next week for the time-honored Disney Night.

Read on for a full breakdown of this week's results, including which two singers were sent packing, and which nine will live to compete another day. When you're finished, vote for your personal Top 7 in our poll, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the state of Season 24.