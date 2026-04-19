How Sylvester Stallone Really Felt About Rambo Becoming A Children's Cartoon

In the '80s, almost anything could become a cartoon for kids — including an R-rated action hero like John Rambo. And pretty much nobody was more unhappy about it than Sylvester Stallone.

The eventual "Tulsa King" star headlined and co-wrote the 1982 adaptation of David Morrell's "First Blood," a harrowing story about a Vietnam veteran who was pushed over the edge by a small-town sheriff and his men before responding with escalating violence.

Unlike the novel, Rambo survived the events of the film, which allowed Stallone to return for "Rambo: First Blood Part II" in 1985. The animated series "Rambo: The Force of Freedom" made its debut the following year, and Stallone didn't sugarcoat his feelings about it.

"They're going to make this Saturday morning TV cartoon show for kids with what they tell me is a softened version of Rambo doing good deeds," Stallone told the Chicago Tribune in 1986. "First of all, that isn't Rambo, but, more [importantly], they tell me I can't stop them because it's not me [they're] using; it's a likeness of a character I played and don't own."

Stallone was even more adamantly against the Rambo action figures that were marketed to children.

"It's not for kids," said Stallone. "The movie was not supposed to be for little kids, and I wouldn't let my own children play with those toys. What more can I say? I'm very embarrassed about it. It has people thinking and saying terrible things about me."