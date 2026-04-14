Shrinking Boss Bill Lawrence Clarifies Plans For Season 4's 'New Story' — Plus, Everything We Know So Far

"Shrinking" boss Bill Lawrence has cleared up some confusion stemming from his recent comments regarding the Apple TV dramedy's forthcoming fourth season.

The writer/creator sparked bafflement on social media earlier this month when he emphasized that Season 4 of "Shrinking" would be comprised of "a new story with the same cast." He continued: "There is a Season 4 with the EXACT same cast (that's why we are doing it, we love each other)" and "we are ending the 3 Season story we pitched so have to tell a new one S4."

His comments led some to believe that "Shrinking" might be going the anthology route, and that the cast would be picking up brand-new characters in the future. But rest assured! Lawrence has since walked this back a bit.

When asked directly by a user on X whether the cast would be portraying the same characters, the creator was quick to clear the air. "This all got weird. lol. My bad. Yeah. They're the same characters," he wrote. He even expanded on the snafu in a later post, joking, "Season 4. Shrinking in space. I shouldn't be allowed on social media of any kind. lol. Thanks for caring." (And another: "Season 4. Title change to SHRINKERS. And the therapists can shrink down and ride around in their patients ears. Telling them what to do.")

Ahead of the Season 3 finale, the creator told TVLine, "If Season 4 started with Jimmy in the car listening to a sad song, and he turned to Brian and it's like, 'You know, I'm still super sad about my wife dying,' everybody would be like, 'What are they doing? It's the same show!' Such a buzz kill that would be. Jimmy, come on!"

So while "this three season story is over," according to Lawrence, the show will likely shift its focus from Jimmy's grief to... something else! (Lawrence was mum to reveal details since the season isn't fully in stone yet.)

What else do we know about Season 4? Scroll down for the latest news and be sure to bookmark this page! We'll continue to update it as more intel develops.