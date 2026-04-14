Shrinking Boss Bill Lawrence Clarifies Plans For Season 4's 'New Story' — Plus, Everything We Know So Far
"Shrinking" boss Bill Lawrence has cleared up some confusion stemming from his recent comments regarding the Apple TV dramedy's forthcoming fourth season.
The writer/creator sparked bafflement on social media earlier this month when he emphasized that Season 4 of "Shrinking" would be comprised of "a new story with the same cast." He continued: "There is a Season 4 with the EXACT same cast (that's why we are doing it, we love each other)" and "we are ending the 3 Season story we pitched so have to tell a new one S4."
His comments led some to believe that "Shrinking" might be going the anthology route, and that the cast would be picking up brand-new characters in the future. But rest assured! Lawrence has since walked this back a bit.
When asked directly by a user on X whether the cast would be portraying the same characters, the creator was quick to clear the air. "This all got weird. lol. My bad. Yeah. They're the same characters," he wrote. He even expanded on the snafu in a later post, joking, "Season 4. Shrinking in space. I shouldn't be allowed on social media of any kind. lol. Thanks for caring." (And another: "Season 4. Title change to SHRINKERS. And the therapists can shrink down and ride around in their patients ears. Telling them what to do.")
Ahead of the Season 3 finale, the creator told TVLine, "If Season 4 started with Jimmy in the car listening to a sad song, and he turned to Brian and it's like, 'You know, I'm still super sad about my wife dying,' everybody would be like, 'What are they doing? It's the same show!' Such a buzz kill that would be. Jimmy, come on!"
So while "this three season story is over," according to Lawrence, the show will likely shift its focus from Jimmy's grief to... something else! (Lawrence was mum to reveal details since the season isn't fully in stone yet.)
What else do we know about Season 4? Scroll down for the latest news and be sure to bookmark this page! We'll continue to update it as more intel develops.
Harrison Ford isn't going anywhere
A new story doesn't mean the show's biggest star is hitting the road. Harrison Ford's Paul (aka, Jimmy's father figure) is confirmed to return to Season 4.
"We talked to the whole cast [about continuing]," said Bill Lawrence during the show's PaleyFest LA panel, "and Harrison and Jason were the driving forces because Harrison said it in the press [that] he'd be happy if this was his last gig. And Jason was into it, and then we had to convince everybody, or at least tell them, 'Hey, just so you know, it's not the same story we're telling. Here's what we're doing.'"
As for Jimmy's real dad, odds are good that Jeff Daniels will also return in some capacity. "I guarantee you, some of the people that watch the show know that they'll probably see Jeff Daniels again," the creator said.
The rest of the cast will also be returning
No major cast exits have been announced (yet). That means Jessica Williams (Gaby), Ted McGinley (Derek), Christa Miller (Liz), Luke Tennie (Sean), Michael Urie (Brian), Lukita Maxwell (Alice), Damon Wayans Jr. (Derrick), and of course Jason Segel (Jimmy) will also be back to take part in the series' "new story."
At the aforementioned Paley panel, Bill Lawrence also name-dropped Cobie Smulders, (who plays Sofi, Jimmy's new love interest), saying that she'll likely appear in Season 4. (Fingers crossed that she's upped to a series regular?)
"What's that look like for a guy building a second relationship?" Lawrence teased.
Will Season 4 be Shrinking's last?
Whether Season 4 will be the last season of "Shrinking" remains a mystery... for now.
"We think about it a lot," Bill Lawrence tells TVLine. "I've been really lucky in that I've gotten to be involved in three or four shows that had an end-of-the-story episode. And you always want to nail that, and hopefully it's satisfying. You don't want to overstay your welcome. So right now, we know we have another story to tell, and all we've decided as a writing staff is that — for us anyways, Apple could decide something different — but in our heads, Season 4 isn't the last season, but it definitely feels like five or six will be."
When will Shrinking Season 4 be released?
As of April 2026, "Shrinking" Season 4 does not have a release date or even a release window. The writers are still hard at work crafting the show's new direction. However, looking at the release schedule for its first three seasons, there's typically well over a year in between each season. With Season 3 having just wrapped April 8, it's safe to say we're a ways away from seeing new episodes on our screens.
When there's news of a release date or trailer, we'll update this post.