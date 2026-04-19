After Gilligan's Island, Bob Denver Starred In A Western Series With The Exact Same Concept

"Gilligan's Island" and "The Brady Bunch" were major hits for creator Sherwood Schwartz in the 1960s and early '70s, and he developed "Dusty's Trail" as "The Brady Bunch" was nearing the end of its run. The short-lived 1973-74 series essentially transplanted "Gilligan's Island" into a Western setting, with Bob Denver once again playing a bumbling lead who closely mirrored Gilligan's personality.

The similarities extended beyond Denver's performance. Much like the castaways on "Gilligan's Island," the ensemble in "Dusty's Trail" was built around close counterparts, with only slight variations in profession. A wagonmaster (Forrest Tucker) stood in for the Skipper (Alan Hale Jr.), a wealthy couple (Ivor Francis and Lynn Wood) mirrored the Howells (Jim Backus and Natalie Schafer), and a schoolteacher (Lori Saunders) and singer (Jeannine Riley) filled roles similar to Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) and Ginger (Tina Louise), while an engineer (Bill Cort) took on the Professor-like role (Russell Johnson) as the group's resident problem-solver.

Instead of being stranded after a shipwreck, the main characters in "Dusty's Trail" were separated from the rest of their wagon train, but the two situations were similar enough for Schwartz to recycle many of the same plot threads and character dynamics from his earlier hit.