Casting News: Dexter: Resurrection Adds Dan Stevens, Alan Ritchson's Netflix Survival Series, And More

Dan Stevens has lined up a killer new role: The "Downton Abbey" veteran will play a serial killer in Season 2 of "Dexter: Resurrection," TVLine has learned.

Stevens will be a series regular as "The Five Borough Killer," a Zodiac-like serial killer who "taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens," according to the official description. "When he follows through with the awful deeds... the city and the police are terrorized."

Stevens joins fellow Season 2 cast addition Brian Cox, who will play another serial killer known as "The New York Ripper." Plus, Uma Thurman is set to return in her Season 1 role of Charley.

Stevens first shot to fame as the dashing Matthew Crawley on "Downton Abbey," appearing in the first three seasons of the hit PBS drama. He also starred as powerful mutant David Haller in the FX superhero series "Legion," which wrapped up a three-season run in 2019. (Plus, he's set to join Matthew Macfadyen and Charlie Hunnam in MGM+'s upcoming John le Carré adaptation "Legacy of Spies.") His other TV credits include "Zero Day" and "Gaslit."