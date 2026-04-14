Casting News: Dexter: Resurrection Adds Dan Stevens, Alan Ritchson's Netflix Survival Series, And More
Dan Stevens has lined up a killer new role: The "Downton Abbey" veteran will play a serial killer in Season 2 of "Dexter: Resurrection," TVLine has learned.
Stevens will be a series regular as "The Five Borough Killer," a Zodiac-like serial killer who "taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens," according to the official description. "When he follows through with the awful deeds... the city and the police are terrorized."
Stevens joins fellow Season 2 cast addition Brian Cox, who will play another serial killer known as "The New York Ripper." Plus, Uma Thurman is set to return in her Season 1 role of Charley.
Stevens first shot to fame as the dashing Matthew Crawley on "Downton Abbey," appearing in the first three seasons of the hit PBS drama. He also starred as powerful mutant David Haller in the FX superhero series "Legion," which wrapped up a three-season run in 2019. (Plus, he's set to join Matthew Macfadyen and Charlie Hunnam in MGM+'s upcoming John le Carré adaptation "Legacy of Spies.") His other TV credits include "Zero Day" and "Gaslit."
In other casting news...
* "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson will host a new survival competition series for Netflix, the streamer has announced. The untitled series will test "the resilience and grit of a group of high-profile influencers and headline-makers," throwing them into the wilderness and forcing them "to rely on their instincts, determination, and each other to outlast the competition and discover who they are without fame and followers."
* Michelle Monaghan ("The White Lotus") will join the cast of Apple TV's "Your Friends & Neighbors" as a series regular for its upcoming third season, according to Deadline. No details on her character have been officially released, but she'll reportedly play a new love interest for Jon Hamm's Coop.
* Prime Video's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" has added Talia Ryder ("Do Revenge") to star opposite "Anora" breakout Mark Eydelshteyn in Season 2, per Variety. She replaces Sophie Thatcher, who was originally cast in the role.
* Erin Kellyman ("Willow") and Tim McGraw ("1883") will star alongside Kevin Bacon in the Hulu drama pilot "Southern Bastards," Variety reports. Kellyman will play the estranged daughter of Bacon's character, with McGraw as a high school football coach running an organized crime ring.