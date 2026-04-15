The Pitt Star Noah Wyle's Alien Invasion Series Is An Underrated Sci-Fi Gem

These days, Noah Wyle is known for playing Dr. Robby on "The Pitt," HBO's acclaimed medical drama praised for its realism. Less attention has been paid to "Falling Skies," an underrated sci-fi series that sees Wyle play more of a fighter than a healer.

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the show follows Tom Mason (Wyle), a history professor-turned-militia leader who must put his conflict knowledge to good use after extraterrestrial invaders wipe out most of Earth's population. Set in the aftermath of the alien invasion, it chronicles the human survivors as they try to navigate their new way of life.

"Falling Skies" debuted on TNT in 2011 and lasted for five seasons, all of which fared well among critics. Its highest- and lowest-rated seasons boast 88% and 70% scores on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, making it one of the rare sci-fi shows that don't have a bad season. So, why should viewers check it out if they haven't already?