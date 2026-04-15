The Pitt Star Noah Wyle's Alien Invasion Series Is An Underrated Sci-Fi Gem
These days, Noah Wyle is known for playing Dr. Robby on "The Pitt," HBO's acclaimed medical drama praised for its realism. Less attention has been paid to "Falling Skies," an underrated sci-fi series that sees Wyle play more of a fighter than a healer.
Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the show follows Tom Mason (Wyle), a history professor-turned-militia leader who must put his conflict knowledge to good use after extraterrestrial invaders wipe out most of Earth's population. Set in the aftermath of the alien invasion, it chronicles the human survivors as they try to navigate their new way of life.
"Falling Skies" debuted on TNT in 2011 and lasted for five seasons, all of which fared well among critics. Its highest- and lowest-rated seasons boast 88% and 70% scores on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, making it one of the rare sci-fi shows that don't have a bad season. So, why should viewers check it out if they haven't already?
Critics praised Falling Skies' fresh approach to alien invasion stories
"Falling Skies" isn't the most action-packed or violent story about alien invaders. Instead, it leans more into character-driven storytelling, particularly through Tom Mason's perspective as a father. The general consensus among Rotten Tomatoes critics is that the show works because it brings fresh ideas to the alien invasion genre.
Despite its acclaim, Noah Wyle initially had some reservations about boarding the project. The Emmy Award-winning star of "The Pitt" wasn't the biggest sci-fi lover at the time, but he ultimately agreed to star after receiving some encouragement from his young son.
"The whole prospect was terrifying, including the challenge of how to make a show from one that I wouldn't watch into one I would watch and the fact the character is far more physically dynamic and action-oriented than I had ever played before," the actor told Metro.
While "Falling Skies" isn't one of the most widely recognized projects in Wyle's oeuvre, it remains well regarded among fans and critics. What's more, the series took the actor out of his comfort zone, and the show's reception suggests viewers responded positively to his performance.