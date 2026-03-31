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It's hard enough to create a show that wins over audiences and critics, let alone one that regularly keeps fans satisfied across its entire run. This is certainly true of science fiction series and even many of the most underrated sci-fi shows of all time have noticeable bad seasons. Shows can recover from bad seasons and return to their fans good graces, but the dip in quality still puts a blemish on an otherwise perfect track record. Simply put, keeping a show firing on all creative cylinders from top to bottom is a daunting challenge but definitely not insurmountable.

This list highlights science fiction series that ran for multiple seasons and maintained a strong level of quality throughout their respective runs. To clarify, this isn't to say that all seasons are of equal quality or that there aren't mediocre individual episodes. But the shows included here maintained a baseline level of quality across each season overall that make for a consistently enjoyable viewing experience. These are 10 sci-fi TV shows without a single bad season, ready to enjoy fully from beginning to end.