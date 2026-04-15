Doc Boss Breaks Down The Finale's Big Romantic Curveball — Plus, Grade The Episode!

The following post contains spoilers for the "Doc" Season 2 finale.

We're no geometry experts, but we can recognize when a love triangle becomes a quadrilateral.

Such was the case in Tuesday's "Doc" season finale, in which Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) appeared to table both her current relationship with colleague Jake (Jon Ecker) and potential relationship with ex-husband Michael (Omar Metwally)... only for new doc Ben Grant (Blair Underwood) to be revealed as Amy's onetime lover back in 2022, with the chance for that spark to be rekindled in the present day.

Underwood's character isn't yet part of the Westside staff; in the season ender, he was merely accompanying his sister, who was a patient at the hospital. But when a new and quite contagious strain of the Marburg virus hit Westside, Ben — a skilled cardiothoracic surgeon — stepped in to pinch-hit in the operating room, and an impressed Michael later suggested he permanently fill Westside's open surgeon position. (Ben initially passed, but Underwood will be a series regular in Season 3, so we assume he'll change his mind.)

When Amy and Ben crossed paths in Tuesday's episode, Ben said they'd previously met at a medical conference three years ago — an encounter Amy didn't remember, of course. But in the finale's closing minutes, a deeper history between the two was revealed as Ben rewatched a video message Amy recorded for him in November 2022.

"I know we never text or put anything in writing, but I'm breaking the rule just this once, because it's your birthday," Past Amy began. "But since we can't be in that great suite in the Four Seasons to celebrate properly, I am making you this ridiculous video. I don't know what this is or what we are, but I do know that you make me smile, and I haven't smiled in a very long time."