NCIS: LL COOL J Returns As Sam Hanna Next Week — Watch Promo

"NCIS" fans first got to know LL COOL J's Sam Hanna — a former Navy SEAL working as an undercover special agent — on the spin-off "NCIS: Los Angeles," where he was partnered up with Chris O'Donnell's G. Callen on an elite L.A. task force. (Sam and Callen actually debuted in a two-part backdoor pilot that aired near the end of "NCIS" Season 6.) "NCIS: Los Angeles" premiered in 2009 and enjoyed a healthy 14-season run on CBS, wrapping up for good in 2023.

Sam Hanna returned, though, as a special guest star on the CBS spin-off "NCIS: Hawai'i," with LL COOL J appearing in a dozen episodes as Sam in Seasons 2 and 3. He's also returned to the "NCIS" mothership, most recently in the Season 22 episode "After the Storm," when a suspect in a triple murder refused to speak to anyone but Sam.

We're happy to see Sam again, of course, even if it's just for one episode. But we can't help but think there's an opening for a new NCIS Director, with the untimely death of Rocky Carroll's Leon Vance. Could this be a tryout for a full-time gig for Sam at the "NCIS" office? Would you want to see LL COOL J join the "NCIS" cast? Let us know in the comments!