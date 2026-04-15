Did The Boys Predict Trump's AI Jesus Post In Season 5, Episode 3? 'We Wrote This Two Years Ago,' Creator Explains

"The Boys" has always been a topical show, providing commentary about the state of the world through the lens of superheroes and villains, but the Prime Video series is evolving into something else entirely in its final season. It's no longer merely satirizing current events, it's predicting them.

Already tap dancing on the brink of insanity, Homelander is pushed over the edge in Episode 3 when the late Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) appears to him in an angelic "vision." She tells him that his destiny is not merely to serve as the leader of the free world, but to become an actual living god — nay, the living God.

"You're about to ascend, become immortal, divine, a true god with the love of the world," Madelyn says in his vision. "I know you think love is weak, but who is more loved than Jesus? And why should he have more love than you? You save more people than he does." With Madelyn's words ringing in his ears, Homelander's mission is clear: make the American people see him as God.

If this feels eerily familiar to you, that's because the episode dropped just 48 hours after President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus on social media. But "The Boys" creator Eric Kripke promises he didn't steal a crystal ball from "The Simpsons" writers' room. As he explains it, the uncanny coincidence "just sort of happened."

"We wrote this episode two years ago, even before the election," Kripke tells TVLine. "It just came from us talking about where Homelander was moving, and what his sort of final form would be, as he's been slowly losing his mind over the seasons."

Frankly, Kripke thought the idea was "crazy" when it was initially pitched. "My concern was that everyone would think Homelander had gone too far and it had gotten cartoonish," Kripke says. "That was my legitimate concern. But the world keeps out-crazying us. I just want to be like, 'Yo, we're trying to do satire! Will you slow down for a minute and give us a chance to be crazier than the world?' It's honestly exhausting. I just wish the Trump administration would quit marketing the show for us."