Tyler Perry's The Oval Just Surprise-Dropped Season 7 On Paramount+

Breaking news from the White House: the entire 22-episode seventh season of "Tyler Perry's The Oval" is now available to stream on Paramount+.

"The Oval," which previously aired new episodes on BET, made the surprise move to Paramount+ on April 15, with the other six seasons (135 episodes) also now available to stream. Season 7 picks up immediately after the events of the two-hour Season 6 finale, which aired on December 23, 2025. Fans were left on a number of cliffhangers, including the mystery of who shot Vice President Winter — and that answer is now just a stream away.

The series stars Ed Quinn as President Hunter Franklin, Kron Moore as First Lady Victoria Franklin, Daniel Croix Henderson as First Son Jason Franklin, Russell Thomas as Vice President Eli Winter, and Kaye Singleton as Second Lady Simone Winter.

Also stirring up trouble in the White House is Lodric Collins as Chief of Staff Donald Winthrop, Nick Barrotta as Donald's assistant Allan Maxwell, Javon Johnson as White House Butler Richard Hallsen, Taja V. Simpson as Staff Supervisor Priscilla Owens, Walter Fauntleroy as Secret Service Agent Sam Owens, Brad Benedict as Agent Kyle Flint, Bill Barrett as Agent Max Carter, and Nelson Estevez as Agent Alonzo White.

The show also stars Ciera Payton as Donald's wife Lilly Winthrop, Ptosha Storey as Richard's wife Nancy Hallsen, Matthew Law as pharmacist Kareem Richardson, Teesha Renee as Sharon Welles, Travis Cure as Bobby, and Derek Dixon as Dale.

How do you feel about "The Oval" surprise-dropping its entire seventh season? And what are you hoping to see from this new batch of episodes? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.