The Pitt Boss Confirms Season 3 Time Jump — And Who's (And Who's Not) Coming Back For The Next Shift
"The Pitt" won't be making quite as big a leap between Seasons 2 and 3 as it did between Seasons 1 and 2.
R. Scott Gemmill, creator of the Emmy Award-winning HBO Max medical drama, confirms to TVLine that Season 3 — anticipated to premiere in January 2027 — will be set in November, four months after the July 4 shift that anchored Season 2.
So why that span of time? "In those final moments with [Baby Jane Doe], Robby finally puts her down and decides to go. Part of it is he feels he has to go now because he's talked about it for so long," Gemmill says. But "one of the things we play in Season 3 is that he comes back, but he doesn't come back to the hospital right away. He will show up [in Episode 1], but he's been away from work longer than three months."
(Because the series is only advancing a few months, viewers may be wondering what that means for departing series regular Supriya Ganesh, who plays senior resident Samira Mohan. Per Gemmill, "she's just not working that day.")
Robby's motorcycle journey begins after another grueling shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, during which Dana, McKay, Duke, Caleb, Abbot, and Langdon each confronted the emergency department chief about his increasingly concerning behavior. Robby, who eventually admitted to having suicidal ideations, leaves Pittsburgh in search of something he's long avoided: clarity. What he finds — and what he brings back — will shape Season 3.
Below, Gemmill weighs in on the Season 2 finale — yes, including the mid-credits karaoke scene! — and shares early plans for Season 3. That includes the previously confirmed return of Sepideh Moafi, who will scrub back in next year and continue working alongside Dr. Robinavitch after addressing her neurological condition.
Season 3 Time Jump and What Comes Next
TVLINE | When we spoke at the end of Season 1, you said Season 2 would jump ahead 10 months to Fourth of July weekend. What can you say about where we pick up in Season 3?
We're only going to do a four-month jump. We'll start in November. That serves a lot of purposes for us. It gives us some cold-weather scenarios, but also allows us to keep people a little longer who would normally be moving on, if we want. Sometimes those big jumps aren't always ideal. There's a lot of information you have to catch up on, so this way it's less of a dump.
TVLINE | Does Ayesha Harris' promotion to series regular suggest we'll be spending more time on the night shift next season, or will Ellis be moving into the day-side dynamic?
Ellis is going to start working days.
TVLINE | We know Supriya Ganesh isn't returning next season. Was Samira's exit always part of the plan for Season 2 — and were those final episodes meant to suggest she might not be built for the long-term demands of the emergency department?
Yeah. Due to the nature of a teaching hospital, a lot of people move on. That's part of the fabric of the show. One of the reasons we did a four-month jump was so we didn't have to move everyone out. We love these actors, we love writing for them, and the audience enjoys them, so it's bittersweet when we have to see someone leave, but it's part of the process. She struggled a little bit, and that's part of the reality of medicine — some people do better than others. She's very good at connecting with patients, but she doesn't move as quickly as is expected these days in the ER.
TVLINE | But it being only November, she would still be in the final year of her residency. So in this case, is it just that she's not on the shift?
Yeah, she's just not working that day.
Robby's Next Chapter
TVLINE | That final conversation between Robby and Samira — where he says he thought he'd be married with two kids in college by now, and then sort of shrugs it off — is there truth in what he tells her, or is that just another version of the life he feels he missed?
I think it's a little bit of both. Some of that is what he had hoped for at one time — to have a family, children. He was so focused on his work and medicine. He had relationships, but some didn't work out. Suddenly he's 53, and he's taking a look around and seeing what he has besides the medicine. I think there is some disappointment with Robby, and part of his condition plays into that. The only place he feels comfortable is in the hospital, but that's all he has. To be a fully rounded individual, he has to find a place for something beyond just the medicine — a relationship, a life outside of it.
TVLINE | In the final scene with Baby Jane Doe, when Robby says, "You've got so many wonderful things ahead of you... people who won't abandon you," how much of that is him talking to himself?
A lot. Noah and I talked about this — the baby is, in some ways, the one person he can talk to, where he feels comfortable, because he knows whatever he says is never going to go anywhere else. He's not the greatest at sharing his emotions when they're really personal. He's very good at helping patients, but he's probably the worst patient himself.
TVLINE | Fans will ask, so I'll ask: There's no world in which Robby is fostering Baby Jane Doe in Season 3, right?
No. We joked about it — cutting to him on his motorcycle with the baby in a Baby Bjorn — but no. Whether we follow up with Baby Jane Doe remains to be seen, but he's got his hands full with his spirit quest.
TVLINE | Does that moment represent a genuine turning point for him, in terms of staying rather than going on this "spirit quest"?
No, he ends up going. In those final moments with the baby, Robby finally puts her down and decides to go. Part of it is he feels he has to go now because he's talked about it for so long. One of the things we play in Season 3 is that he comes back, but he doesn't come back to the hospital right away.
TVLINE | So does that mean Noah's not in the first—
He will show up [in Episode 1], but he's been away from work longer than three months.
TVLINE | Which is why we're picking up four months later, got it. If Season 1 was about him hitting a breaking point, and Season 2 was about avoidance, what defines his journey in Season 3?
Definitely putting in the work, doing the work, and trying to heal — and needing the work that he hasn't put in himself.
Who's Back (And Who Might Not Be)
TVLINE | We last see Baran in the parking lot, realizing she can't step into that leadership role without disclosing her diagnosis. Where does that leave her moving forward?
She has to figure out what she can do to allow her to continue to practice medicine, and whether there's a clear-cut pathway through that or not.
TVLINE | She had pitched the idea of two attendings on shift at all times. Is that what's affording you the opportunity to have her come back and work alongside Robby again?
Exactly.
TVLINE | Since you aren't jumping ahead of a full year, should we expect the core group — Langdon, McKay, Mel, Santos, Whitaker — to still be working in the ED?
Pretty much, yep.
TVLINE | Javadi decides to go into emergency psychiatry. Is that a path that will keep her embedded in the ED going forward?
Yep.
TVLINE | Neither Ogilvie nor Joy necessarily seem destined to return. Where does that leave Emma as you head into Season 3?
Yes, she's coming back. Emma will return. And we may see the other two briefly. Hard to say at this point.
Inside That Karaoke Scene
TVLINE | I'd be remiss if I didn't ask about the decision to follow Mel and Santos to karaoke — the first time you've shown any character's life outside the confines of work. What was the thinking there?
That was just a brain fart I had. They'd both had sort of a sh–ty day, and I was imagining what they did to let off steam. It just seemed really fun... a nice Easter egg for the fans. I think Isa and Taylor thought I was crazy, but they ended up having fun with it.
TVLINE | Did you have a selection of songs you chose from? Or was it always "You Oughta Know"?
No. I was going to let them choose, but I thought the Alanis Morissette song was one they could really belt out and scream the day's bulls–t out of their system. So I put that in the script, and we stuck with it.
TVLINE | I think viewers are really going to love the Mel-Santos friendship that develops in these last couple of episodes. How much of their Season 3 journey is about needing that camaraderie?
What's nice is that Mel has been through what Santos is going through. She's sympathetic, a bit of a mentor. In some ways, they need each other. They're very supportive of each other. All the doctors are in the same boat with what they're dealing with, so the more support you can find, the better. Santos is still going to be prickly and sarcastic, and Mel's still going to be a bit of a deer in headlights, but it all comes from a good place.
TVLINE | What does the Santos-Langdon dynamic look like come Season 3, now that he has apologized and she has verbalized how she feels about his return?
I think they'll get to a good place. It's a process, but they're both adults. She'll soften over time. He's a good doctor — he made a mistake — and she has to eventually forgive him for that.