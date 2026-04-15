The Copenhagen Test Canceled After One Season At Peacock

"The Copenhagen Test" is aborting mission: Peacock has canceled the espionage thriller series starring Simu Liu after just one season, Variety reports.

The series followed "first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Liu) who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears," per the official logline. "Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who's responsible and prove where his allegiance lies."

In addition to Liu, the cast included Melissa Barrera ("In the Heights"), Sinclair Daniel ("The Other Black Girl"), Brian D'Arcy James ("13 Reasons Why"), Mark O'Brien ("City on a Hill"), and Kathleen Chalfant ("The Affair").

"The Copenhagen Test" debuted on Peacock in December 2025, with all eight episodes dropping at once.

Are you sad to say goodbye to "The Copenhagen Test"? Hit the comments with your reactions to the cancellation news!