Matt LeBlanc Drama In The Works At CBS, Twisted Metal Actor Out For Season 3, And More

Matt LeBlanc's new project could look very different from what he's done before.

CBS is developing a drama starring and executive-produced by the "Friends" alum, the network announced Wednesday. The potential series, which has the working title "Flint," hails from Evan Katz ("24"), CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

"Flint" would follow a ready-to-retire Los Angeles Police Department detective who, per the official logline, "is blindsided when the city extends his service by five years. Determined to get fired, he breaks rules and disobeys orders, which, to his dismay, makes him an even better cop."

If the project is ordered to series, it would be part of CBS' 2027-2028 primetime lineup.

LeBlanc's previous TV work consists mainly of comedies: In addition to playing Joey for all 10 seasons of "Friends," his resumé includes "Episodes," "Man With a Plan," and "Joey."