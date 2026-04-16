Matt LeBlanc Drama In The Works At CBS, Twisted Metal Actor Out For Season 3, And More
Matt LeBlanc's new project could look very different from what he's done before.
CBS is developing a drama starring and executive-produced by the "Friends" alum, the network announced Wednesday. The potential series, which has the working title "Flint," hails from Evan Katz ("24"), CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television.
"Flint" would follow a ready-to-retire Los Angeles Police Department detective who, per the official logline, "is blindsided when the city extends his service by five years. Determined to get fired, he breaks rules and disobeys orders, which, to his dismay, makes him an even better cop."
If the project is ordered to series, it would be part of CBS' 2027-2028 primetime lineup.
LeBlanc's previous TV work consists mainly of comedies: In addition to playing Joey for all 10 seasons of "Friends," his resumé includes "Episodes," "Man With a Plan," and "Joey."
In other casting news...
* "Twisted Metal" actor Mike Mitchell will not be part of the Peacock series' upcoming Season 3, he announced on the most recent edition of his Doughboys Media podcast. "I am very kind of heartbroken about it. I love the show," he told listeners. Mitchell recurred as Stu on the show. When the streamer renewed "Twisted Metal" in November, it also announced that David Reed ("The Boys") would take over for outgoing showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith, who ran Seasons 1 and 2. TVLine has reached out to Peacock for comment.
* Adam Levine will return as a coach on "The Voice" Season 30 this fall, People reports. The names of his fellow coaches for the season are still under wraps.
* Original "Baywatch" star Erika Eleniak will guest-star on Fox's upcoming reboot in a reprisal of her role as Shauni McClain, Variety reports. In the new show, Shauni will be a city council member in Santa Monica who helps Hobie Buchannon (played by Stephen Amell, "Arrow") launch a "Beach Games" competition between Baywatch and the Coast Guard.
* "Perfect Match" Season 4 will begin streaming Episodes 1-5 on Wednesday, May 13, Netflix announced Wednesday; Episodes 6-7 will follow on Wednesday, May 20, and the finale will begin streaming on Wednesday, May 27. The Season 4 cast of reality stars includes: Alison Ogden, "Building the Band"; Ally Lewber, "Vanderpump Rules"; Brianna Balram, "Too Hot to Handle" and "Battle Camp"; Chris Dahlan, "Age of Attraction"; Danny Spongberg, "Temptation Island"; Dave Hand, "Married at First Sight Australia"; DeMari Davis, "Too Hot to Handle"; Hashim Moore, "Temptation Island"; Jimmy Presnell, "Love Is Blind"; Jimmy Sotos, content creator; Kassy Castillo, "Love Island"; Katherine LaPrell, "Too Hot to Handle"; Kayla Richart, "Too Hot to Handle"; Mackenzie Bellows, "Squid Game: The Challenge"; Marissa George, "Love Is Blind"; Natalie Cruz, "Temptation Island"; Nick Pellecchia, "Million Dollar Secret"; Sophie Willett, "Love Is Blind UK"; Weston Richey, "Love Island"; Yamen Sanders, "Love Island" and "Temptation Island."