Drag Race Finale: Which Queen Will Win Season 18? (Exclusive First Look)

The Season 18 queens of "RuPaul's Drag Race" are bringing it to the runway one last time during Friday's grand finale (MTV, 8/7c), and TVLine has your exclusive first look at the contestants' glamorous Ru-union.

In the clip above, Michelle Visage begins by welcoming back this season's eliminated queens — DD Fuego, Mandy Mango, Briar Blush, Ciara Myst, Vita VonTesse Star, Mia Starr, Athena Dion, Kenya Pleaser, Discord Addams, Jane Don't, and Juicy Love Dion — for a veritable eleganza parade. She then announces the arrival of Darlene Mitchell, Myki Meeks, and Nini Coco, one of whom will end the night as the winner of Season 18.

And what would a "Drag Race" finale be without a performance from Mama Ru herself? Once the contestants have their moment, the hostess vogues her way down the runway with "Mother of the House," a dance track off her 2022 album "Mamaru."

Plus, we get an inside look at how "Drag Race" is really powered. (Let's just say... once a Ru girl, always a Ru girl.)

Which of the three remaining queens are you rooting for heading into the Season 18 finale? Weigh in via our polls below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the Top 3.