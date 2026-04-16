All American's Final Season Set For July Premiere At The CW

It's time for "All American" to bring it into the end zone.

The CW's long-running football drama will return for its eighth and final season on Monday, July 13, at 8/7c, TVLine has learned. The season-opening two-hour premiere comes more than a year after "All American" wrapped Season 7 in May 2025.

To tide fans over in the meantime, The CW will air the hour-long retrospective "All American: The Final Season Special" on Monday, June 22, at 9 p.m., chronicling the show's most memorable moments and honoring its legacy.

"How do you say goodbye to family? Because that is what these characters, these actors, this 'All American' crew and staff are after eight beautiful, hard-fought, seasons together. Family," showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll said in a statement. "This was the question on repeat for all of us as we crafted this final season with long hours, lots of love, and even more tears. And what we realized was that just like when your kids grow up and finally leave home, this wasn't goodbye... It was a tear-filled 'I'll see you soon.' So, to our fans who have rocked with us faithfully for over 100 episodes, we hope you enjoy this final season as much as we enjoyed making it. Thanks for taking this ride with us. We are so grateful for you... and we'll see you soon."