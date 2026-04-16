Law & Order: SVU Renewed For Season 28 At NBC

Capt. Olivia Benson's work is far from done: "Law & Order: SVU" has been renewed for Season 28 at NBC, TVLine has confirmed

The renewal comes on the same day that the "SVU" spin-off "Law & Order: Organized Crime," which streams on Peacock, was cancelled after five seasons.

No word yet on the fate of the mothership series "Law & Order," which is currently in Season 25.

The Season 28 cast of "SVU" will include Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, Aimé Donna Kelly, and Kevin Kane. Michele Fazekas returned ahead of Season 27 to take over as showrunner; she also is an executive producer, alongside Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, and Kenneth Brown.

In addition to "Law & Order," NBC has not yet announced the future of comedies "Stumble" and "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" and dramas "Brilliant Minds" and "The Hunting Party."

Make sure to bookmark TVLine's 2026 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard for the latest news on your favorite shows, then hit the comments: Are you glad to hear that "Law & Order: SVU" will be back to "DUN DUN!" another season?