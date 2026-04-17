NCIS Sneak Peek: LL COOL J's Sam Hanna Explains Why He's Back In The Building — Watch

Sometimes even an "NCIS" superhero just needs a place to crash.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at LL COOL J's return to the CBS procedural as Sam Hanna (airing next Tuesday, April 21 at 8 p.m.). In the clip, which you can watch above, Sam gets a warm greeting from Kasie, who wants to know what brings him back to the NCIS office: "Do you just, like, magically appear whenever somebody mysteriously dies?"

It's a much more mundane reason that brings Sam back, though, he explains: He had a last-minute layover on a flight to Dubai and thought he'd catch a quick nap on Duckie's couch. (Being a member of NCIS entitles you to lifetime lodging privileges, apparently.) But sleep can wait: Sam quickly pitches in to help Parker and the team track down a killer on the loose in the building.

The official episode description reads: "With most of NCIS away and the mainframe shut down for a midnight upgrade, Kasie and a skeleton crew are left in a darkened building when someone begins hunting from inside. What starts as a routine reboot becomes a high-stakes game of cat and mouse through powerless hallways until an unexpected ally, Sam Hanna, steps into the fight." (LL COOL J also returns as Sam in the April 28 episode as well.)