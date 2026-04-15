NCIS: New York Ordered At CBS, With LL COOL J And Scott Caan Set To Star

The "NCIS" franchise is taking a bite out of the Big Apple.

CBS has handed a series order to the new spin-off "NCIS: New York," with LL COOL J reprising his "NCIS: Los Angeles" role as Sam Hanna, and with "Hawaii Five-0" alum Scott Caan also starring. The series will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. this fall, following the original "NCIS" and preceding "NCIS: Origins." ("NCIS: Sydney" will return at midseason; see CBS' fall schedule here.)

In "NCIS: New York," according to the official description, "legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) returns to his hometown of New York City to their field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world."

LL COOL J starred as Sam Hanna on "NCIS: Los Angeles," which wrapped up a 14-season run on CBS in 2023. (He's also guest-starring on next week's "NCIS"; get a sneak peek here.) Caan is a CBS drama veteran as well, having co-starred as Danny on "Hawaii Five-0," which ran from 2010 to 2020. He even guest-starred as Danny on a 2012 episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" as part of a "Hawaii Five-0" crossover.

Will you be signing up for "NCIS: New York"? Let us know what you think of the spin-off news in a comment below.