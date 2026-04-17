Law & Order: Organized Crime's Chris Meloni Thanks Fans In Tearful Video After Cancellation: 'It Was A Great Ride'

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" star Chris Meloni teared up in an emotional message to fans hours after Peacock canceled his series.

In a video posted to Instagram, Meloni thanked the viewers for giving his character, New York Police Department Det. Elliot Stabler, "longevity" over 12 seasons of "Law & Order: SVU" and five seasons of its spinoff, "Organized Crime."

"I had a great time playing him," he said, pausing and smiling as the emotion of the moment appeared to affect him. "It was a great ride."

In the caption accompanying the footage, he wrote: "Thank you, OC/SVU fans. You gave me a life."