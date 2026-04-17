Law & Order: Organized Crime's Chris Meloni Thanks Fans In Tearful Video After Cancellation: 'It Was A Great Ride'
"Law & Order: Organized Crime" star Chris Meloni teared up in an emotional message to fans hours after Peacock canceled his series.
In a video posted to Instagram, Meloni thanked the viewers for giving his character, New York Police Department Det. Elliot Stabler, "longevity" over 12 seasons of "Law & Order: SVU" and five seasons of its spinoff, "Organized Crime."
"I had a great time playing him," he said, pausing and smiling as the emotion of the moment appeared to affect him. "It was a great ride."
In the caption accompanying the footage, he wrote: "Thank you, OC/SVU fans. You gave me a life."
Were other Law & Order series renewed?
News that Peacock had cancelled "Law & Order: Organized Crime" broke Thursday afternoon, shortly before NBC's announcement that it had renewed "Law & Order: SVU" for Season 28. (The fate of mothership series "Law & Order," currently in Season 25, remains unknown.)
The Season 5 finale of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," which now will serve as a series finale, began streaming in June 2025. During the hour, Stabler hunted down Julian Emery and toyed with the idea of killing him to avenge Stabler's younger brother, Joe Jr., whom Emery had murdered. Stabler and Bell ultimately arrested the Brit instead. Later, evidence Joe Jr. had been collecting for months surfaced, negating a deal Emery had brokered with the Department of Justice. (Read a full recap here.)
Press PLAY on Meloni's video above, then hit the comments with all of your thoughts about his series' end.